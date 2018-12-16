Police: Seatac man jailed in connection with shooting that left 23-year-old man dead

Edmonds police say that a 21-year-old Seatac man was arrested for second-degree murder and booked into Snohomish County Jail in connection with a fatal shooting outside the Edmonds Senior Center around midnight Friday.

The suspect and the shooting victim, a 23-year-old man also from Seatac, were attending a large party at the senior center, which rents out the facility for events. The shooting appears to have occurred as part of a fight that broke out during the party, police said, although the cause of the fight is still unknown.

According to Edmonds police spokesman Sgt. Shane Hawley, an Edmonds police officer was patrolling near the senior center when he heard several shots. “Moments later, that officer saw a vehicle leaving the parking lot and attempted to stop it,” Hawley said.

The vehicle took off at a high rate of speed, and the officer gave chase, briefly losing sight of the vehicle before finding it again in the Westgate area on Edmonds Way. Officers responded and detained three “persons of interest” inside the vehicle, Hawley said.

Patrol officers found the body of the victim outside the senior center. He had sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Well over 100 people were at the senior center event. Officers received very limited cooperation from anyone that stayed at the location, Hawley said.

The detective unit was called out and spent all night at the scene collecting evidence and interviewing the three people of interest. The Washington State Patrol Crime Laboratory responded to the crime scene to help process evidence and assist detectives, police said.

By Saturday morning, detectives determined that one of the passengers in the vehicle was actually the shooter. He was booked into Snohomish Count Jail for second-degree murder while the driver — a 21-year-old man from Seatac — was booked for eluding a police officer. The third person in the vehicle was interviewed and released.

The firearm has yet to be recovered.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office took custody of the victim’s body and will ultimately release information about the specifics of his death.

Because of the lack of witness cooperation, detectives are requesting that anyone with information about the shooting contact them or submit tips via email to [email protected].