Police searching for suspect in Mountlake Terrace shooting

Mountlake Terrace police were searching Friday night for a suspect in a shooting that occurred in the area of 49th Avenue West and 236th Street Southwest in Mountlake Terrace.

Mountlake Terrace Police Chief Pete Caw said that the male victim was transported to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center. A police K-9 unit was tracking in the area for suspects, Caw said.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that the victim was assisted by Edmonds police in the area of Highway 99 and 226th Street Southwest before being transported to the hospital.

