Police say driver who died in Monday crash was an MLT woman

Police said the driver of a car who died Monday morning after hitting a home on the east corner of 44th Avenue West and 220th Street Southwest was a Mountlake Terrace woman.

Mountlake Terrace Police Chief Pete Caw said the woman’s name, along with cause and manner of death, will be released by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The car the woman was driving veered off 44th Avenue West around 7:45 a.m. Monday morning, hit a power pole, caught fire, then ran into the back of the house, setting the home on fire. One woman inside the house at the time of collision got out safely but she suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to the hospital.

The section of 44th Avenue West near the crash scene was closed until mid-afternoon Monday while police investigated and Snohomish County PUD crews repaired downed power lines. Snohomish County PUD spokesperson Aaron Swaney said that power had to be shut off to the surrounding neighborhood while crews replaced the damaged pole. Power was restored at 3:17 p.m., he said.