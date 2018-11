Lynnwood police are asking for the public’s help in locating Dennis Reyes, who was last seen exiting a bus near Aurora Village in Shoreline (possibly heading to Tacoma).

Reyes is in his 70s and suffers from dementia. He is 5 feet 8 inches tall, 175 pounds, has a distinctive beard and is wearing a black beanie and black and gray clothing.

If you see him, call 911.