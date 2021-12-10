Police presence at Scriber Lake HS Friday after school receives another threat

After receiving a threat overnight targeting Scriber Lake High School, the Edmonds School District said there will be a police presence on the Woodway Campus in Edmonds Friday.

It is the second time in past week the school — which includes students from across the school district — has received a threat. On Wednesday, Dec. 1, a student found a written message — “Dont come to school thursday” — on a bathroom wall at Scriber Lake High School. At the school’s request, Edmonds police officers were on campus Thursday, Dec. 2. Police also were asked to patrol the Edmonds-Woodway High School campus Dec. 8 following an earlier written threat on a bathroom wall there.

The details of the most recent overnight threat — including what it said and how it was communicated — weren’t immediately available.

“We are working with police and an investigation is underway,” Scriber Lake Principal Andrea Hillman said in an email message to parents Friday morning.

Scriber Lake High School is located on the Woodway campus, the former Woodway High School off 100th Avenue West in Edmonds. The Woodway campus houses Scriber Lake, Edmonds Heights K-12 and the district’s VOICE and WorkExperience programs.

Here is the full letter that was sent to Scriber Lake High School families Friday morning: