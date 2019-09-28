Police presence at Brier Terrace MS Friday after potential threat reported

Brier police were called to Brier Terrace Middle School on Friday following what Edmonds School District officials called “a non-specific threat” on the school campus.

District spokeswoman Harmony Weinberg said district officials determined the threat was not credible. The district asked for an extra police presence on the BTMS campus “out of an abundance of caution,” she said.

Assistant Superintendent Greg Schwab sent the following letter to BTMS families Friday:

Sept. 27, 2019

Dear Brier Terrace Middle School families,

I want to make sure you have accurate information regarding extra police presence at Brier Terrace Middle School campus today, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. Students at BTM contacted administrators this morning after hearing about a potential threat to the campus.

We take potential threats very seriously and have been in contact with the Brier Police Department who have extra presence on campus today. Instances like this are often not credible but we are taking every precaution and an active investigation is underway. We will release more information as it becomes appropriate.

Brier Terrace Middle is operating as usual today with additional security precautions in place. Safety is our highest priority and we are operating out of an abundance of caution. Other than these precautions, it will be a normal school day.

Again, we want to stress the importance of members of our community stepping forward when they have information on possible safety concerns. If you or your students are not comfortable talking directly with staff, you can use Safe Schools Alert, a tip reporting service, in five different ways:

1. Phone: 425.551.7393

2. Text: 425.551.7393

3. Email: [email protected]

4. Web: http://1480.alert1.us

5. App: Available on both Google Play and App Store. Use school code # 1480 when prompted during the app download.



Sincerely,



Greg Schwab

Assistant Superintendent