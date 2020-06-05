Police: MLT women arrested on assault, hate crime charges after threatening Muslim woman and daughters with gun

A white Mountlake Terrace woman was arrested earlier this week after allegedly holding a gun to a Black Muslim neighbor and her two juvenile daughters, according to Mountlake Terrace police.

The 67-year-old woman was arrested at Lakeside Apartments, located in the 6100 block of St. Albion Way, Monday for second-degree assault and committing a hate crime after reportedly pointing a .22 caliber revolver at the 34-year-old victim and her two daughters, both under 15 years old.

After seeing the victim and her daughters pass by her residence, the suspect reportedly went inside her residence and returned with the firearm, telling them to “go back to your country. It’s not safe right now and you might get hurt.” Fearing for hers and her daughters’ safety, the victim returned to her residence and called 911.

After contacting the suspect, police said she appeared to be having mental health issues. When officers arrived on the scene, the suspect barricaded herself in her residence, refused to speak to them, and accused them of impersonating law enforcement and harassing her, according to police records.

Eventually, police were able to contact her through a window and she was detained. After she was taken into custody, Commander Pat Lowe said the suspect voluntarily turned over the handgun, which was located in her closet. Police also reported confiscating a BB gun located on a dresser.

The suspect was booked into the Snohomish County Jail and bail was set at $20,000.

–By Cody Sexton