Police: Investigation of Edmonds 7-11 clerk’s murder still ‘highest priority’

The Edmonds Police Department said Friday it is continuing to investigate the Feb. 21 homicide of Edmonds 7-11 clerk Nagendiram Kandasamy.

In a Friday morning update on the case, Edmonds police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure said that a 23-year-old Enumclaw man — who was one of the two “persons of interest” taken into custody March 15 at an Enumclaw-area residence — is no longer in custody. The other — a 24-year-old Auburn woman — remains in custody at a South Sound correctional facility.

Both of them had warrants for their arrest issued by the State Department of Corrections — the man had 10 previous felony convictions and the woman one felony conviction. After arresting the two following a prolonged standoff overnight, Edmonds police were able to book the two into Snohomish County Jail March 15 based on those warrants.

The man had been transferred to the Monroe Correctional Complex but has since been released, McClure said. Edmonds police has since learned that the man now has another arrest warrant for failing to check in with his Department of Corrections officer. Edmonds detectives have been in communications with South Sound law enforcement about the man’s status, McClure said. EPD investigators also are in regular contact with the Kandasamy’s family, he added. “The investigation of this complex case has involved countless hours of work to include search warrants and the forensic analysis of evidence that has been gained throughout the course of the investigation,” McClure said. “While the COVID pandemic crisis has provided some limitations or delays, the case remains the highest of priorities for the Edmonds Police Department.” The police department has been adjusting the schedules of employees in light of the COVID-19 outbreak to comply with social distancing recommendations and limit the number of officers in the station at the same time, but police have stressed that hasn’t impacted detectives’ commitment to solve the 7-11 case.

Kandasamy, a 64-year-old Edmonds resident who died of a gunshot wound, was found unresponsive on the floor by a customer who entered the 7-11 — located at 8101 238th St. S.W. — around 5 a.m. Feb. 21. Store video footage showed a suspect pointing a gun at the victim, while other footage showed the suspect leaving the scene in an awaiting white, four-door vehicle driven by another unknown person.

The two persons of interest were identified as a result of tips from the community and information gathered during Edmonds detectives’ ongoing investigation, McClure said. In addition, police discovered that the two had access to a vehicle that matched the description of the car seen leaving the scene of the Edmonds homicide, he said.