Police investigating Thanksgiving Day incident of shots fired near Interurban Trail

Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace police are investigating a Thanksgiving Day incident of gunshots fired near the Interurban Trail. No one was reported injured but a window of a single-family home was blown out in the 7100 block of 224th Street Southwest in Edmonds, apparently due to a stray bullet. The remnants of a broken-out rear vehicle window were also found, but not the vehicle itself, police said.

Edmonds Acting Assistant Chief Josh McClure said that police began receiving reports from Edmonds residents of numerous shots being fired around 2 p.m. Mountlake Terrace police also responded to the incident, and officers located 16 shell casings in the parking lot of the Seabrook Dental Lab, just east of the Interurban Trail. While the parking lot is located in the City of Mountlake Terrace, residences located east of the trail — including the home where the window was damaged — are in the City of Edmonds.

“Vehicles of various descriptions were seen/heard leaving the immediate area,” Mountlake Terrace Police Sgt. Matt Porter said. “No involved party called 911 and all had left the area prior to police arrival.”

The Seabrook Dental Lab is currently closed but has been proposed by the State Department of Corrections as a possible future site for a work release facility.