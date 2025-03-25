Police investigating death of man found on 224th ST SW earlier this month

Mountlake Terrace police are continuing their investigation after finding a man’s body in the street earlier this month.

Cmdr. Mike Haynes said the officers called to the scene of a reported traffic hazard March 15 found a vehicle and the body of a 34-year-old Mountlake Terrace man face down in the westbound lane. Investigators determined the man had been dead for several hours before they arrived.

A minor injury was found on the body consistent with a fall to the ground from a standing position, Haynes said. No other trauma or injury was readily apparent.

Due to the suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, detectives and the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office responded.

“As of now, the cause and manner of death are undetermined, and the case is actively being investigated,” Haynes said.

Haynes said there is no danger to the community associated with this investigation.

– By Rick Sinnett