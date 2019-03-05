Chief Pete Caw sworn in to lead Mountlake Terrace Police

Pete Caw was sworn in Monday night to serve as Mountlake Terrace Police Chief.

Caw has been serving as interim chief since the resignation last October of Greg Wilson. He has 43 years of law enforcement experience, including 32 years with the City of Mountlake Terrace. He joined the Mountlake Terrace Police Department in 1987 and served as a police officer, patrol sergeant, detective sergeant, assistant chief and deputy chief before being appointed interim chief.

Acknowledging the group of police officers gathered in the council chambers to watch the swearing-in ceremony, Caw thanked “the hard-working members of the department that got us here. It’s a privilege and honor to lead you into the future.”

He also thanked family members seated in the audience during the ceremony.

Caw will oversee an accredited police department with 35 full-time positions — including 27 commissioned law enforcement personnel with two commanders.