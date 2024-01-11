Police arrest man in connection with Jan. 3 murder of rideshare driver

Edmonds police on Wednesday said they have taken a 21-year-old Edmonds man into custody for the Jan. 3 murder of rideshare driver Abdulkadir Shariff Gedi.

“The investigation is still active and more details will be released when appropriate,” Edmonds police spokesperson Commander Josh McClure said.

The 31-year-old victim, from SeaTac, was in his vehicle when he was shot around 10:15 p.m. Jan. 3. He was making a left turn from 236th Street toward the male suspect, a pedestrian crossing the street in a crosswalk on Edmonds Way. Gedi was rushed to Harborview Medical Center but later died of his injuries. The suspect fled the scene.

Police on Tuesday asked for additional community assistance in solving the crime, in particular seeking rideshare customers that Gedi dropped off in the Edmonds area before encountering the suspect. Later that day, police were able to locate and interview those customers, McClure said.

We will provide more details as they become available.