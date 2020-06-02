Police: Alderwood Mall still closed due to ‘continuing credible threats’

This story was updated June 2 to include new information from the Lynnwood Police Department and Lynnwood Mayor Nicola Smith.

Due to continuing credible threats of property damage and theft at the Alderwood Mall, businesses at the mall are still closed and barricades are in place to prevent access to the area, according to Lynnwood police.

After receiving tips from community members and business owners about possible plans to loot and cause property damage, mall management asked the police department Monday to deny public access to the property.

Seattle and other cities across the U.S. and worldwide have been experiencing protests in recent days related to the death in Minneapolis last week of George Floyd, a Black man killed while being immobilized under the knee of a white police officer for several minutes. As a result, nearby cities have been taking precautions in the event of civil unrest.

At the request of Alderwood Mall management, access to the mall property will be denied. There has been no word yet from Lynnwood police or mall management on when the mall will reopen to the public.

In response to the alleged threats, Lynnwood Mayor Nicola Smith declared a civil emergency late Monday afternoon, prompting a 5 p.m. curfew that lasted until 5 a.m. Tuesday.

In a letter released Tuesday, Smith said the curfew was determined to be the appropriate response to the reported threats and a way to dissuade large groups of people who reportedly gathered near the mall Monday from returning and potentially participating in civil unrest. Lynnwood spokesperson Julie Moore said the city does not anticipate enacting another curfew.

Additionally, Lynnwood police offered more details regarding efforts to keep crowds from entering mall property. Since the police presence around the mall formed, the department received multiple requests via social media for “proof” of alleged threats.

According to the department, multiple groups of 10-12 people at a time attempted to gain access to the mall and closed business, including those who intended to cause property damage.

During the incident, two juveniles were reportedly arrested after one told officers he was “just here for the looting,” and the other was discovered to have a sledgehammer, spray paint, heavy gloves, goggles and a mask in his backpack. Both juveniles were released from the scene.

Road closures still in place in the immediate area include:

184th Street Southwest and 36th Avenue West

188th Street Southwest and 36th Avenue West

Maple Road and Alderwood Mall Parkway

Alderwood Mall Blvd. and 33rd Avenue West

Maple Road and 33rd Avenue West

194th Street Southwest and Alderwood Mall Parkway

