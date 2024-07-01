Pokémon card masters invited to tournament at Lynnwood’s Around the Table July 2

The first Tuesday of every month is an official Pokémon Tournament at Around the Table gaming pub in Lynnwood, with the next one set for July 2.

The event is open to trading card gamers of all ages with occasional free raffles on event night. The loot up for grabs includes promo cards, posters, buttons, playmats, the occasional ice cream and some custom items from independent artists. All participants will be given at least two booster packs as a prize.

Those still learning the ropes of the Pokémon Card Game needn’t worry. Tuesday’s tournament is meant to be casual and quick, with a best-of-one-round structure.

Tournament registration begins at 6 p.m. and will be held at Around the Table, located at 7600 196th St. S.W. Participants should bring $10 for the entry fee and a standard-constructed deck.