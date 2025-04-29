PNW Veteran Assist hosts free choir event at Trinity Lutheran Church May 15

The Pacific Northwest Veteran Assistance Program (PNW Vet Assist) and Operation Art to Heal invite the public to attend a concert performed by The Seattle Opera Veterans Choir Thursday, May 15 from 1-3 p.m.

The event is free and will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church at 6215 196th St. S.W. in Lynnwood.

PNW Vet Assist is a nonprofit that helps veterans dealing with mental health issues with quarterly art events, offers financial assistance with gift cards and assists aging and disabled veterans with transportation.

Email Jim Armstrong for questions: pnwvetassist@gmail.com.