Playtime: Tooth fairy facts, upcoming camps and playgroups, March 1 ArtVenture

The Tooth Fairy came to our house this week to deliver $2 for a molar. It is worth noting that the $2 was paid out in two separate one dollar bills, not a premeditated $2 bill or fancy coins, and the amount was pre-determined by the recipient in this case either based on what the going rate was when his brother lost molars or by using the math equation How much money I’d like to get – How much money I think I can get = $2. In taking to Google to see how much the Tooth Fairy is bringing to other houses, I found out that Feb. 28 is National Tooth Fairy Day. It’s also worth noting that National Tooth Fairy Day is also “celebrated” on Aug. 22 because there is no real argument to not celebrating a fake holiday twice a year.

According to AskTheDentist.com, the average haul for a tooth in Washington state is about $3. In 46% of those who responded to a survey from Delta Dental, the number 1 “guiding factor” in how much the Tooth Fairy brings is “how much spare cash the Tooth Fairy has on hand.” I’ll raise you a “how much spare cash their sibling has stashed that you can easily access and eventually replace.”

Given that we are entering the season of summer camp registration, and the associated waitlists, I like the idea that the whole premise is still going strong when just about half of us are just doing what we can last minute. While I am just nervous enough to (usually) register early for camps, I was reminded when eating a slice and sharing a huge cookie with my youngest in the room at PCC where they hold all the interesting classes, that I’ve yet to register in time for one of them. I had the same disappointing revelation when I clicked through a Verdant teen cooking class event page on Facebook to find that the only option was to join a waitlist. So I did the next best thing and found the next option, which is currently still open for registration, and found a couple of other FREE Verdant options while I was there!

On Saturday, March 28 from 1 to 3 p.m., there will be another Teens in the Kitchen event at Verdant Community Wellness Center, which is on 196th, across from Freddy’s. The theme for this round of Teens in the Kitchen – Hands-on Cooking Class is French Bistro Favorites. During this two-hour class teens will “ explore several cooking techniques as we create three French Bistro classics: crepes, souffles, and fruit tarts.” Beyond the basics of these three dishes, the students will “discuss how to personalize each for a flavorful, nutrient-packed meal or snack.” This class is specifically designed for teens, ages 11 to 17, in middle and high school and requires pre-registration, which you can find HERE. Students will work in small groups and get to enjoy a “tasty sample” of every dish. For more information, you can email WellnessCenter@VerdantHealth.org or call 425-582-8600.

Verdant Health, in conjunction with Wonderland Developmental Center, hosts a weekly Play & Learn Group on Fridays from 10 to 11 a.m. for children from birth to 5 years old of all abilities. “Parents and children are invited to join us for fun activities, gross motor play, and circle time led by trained staff – all designed to foster your child’s development.” These playgroups can be expensive and in my experience, relating with families of children that are going through what you are going through is so valuable, which makes this group an incredible resource on many levels – plus it is just a few blocks from the Lynnwood Transit Center. For more information on this group, you are invited to call 206-364-3777.

The first Saturday of each month, Verdant Health hosts Mothers Network with The Arc of Snohomish County from 10 am to Noon- the next event is Saturday, March 7. The support group is for mothers raising children (young and grown) with intellectual and developmental disabilities. This event came up during one of the Coffee and Chat events for the Edmonds School District Special Education Advisory Council, also hosted at Verdant. Much like the Coffee and Chat, the Mothers Network offers a place where you can meet, relate, and often share resources with families that understand. For more information on the Mothers Network, you can contact Alaina Kube at Alaina@ArcSno.org or at 425-258-2459 ext. 111.

Each of these events are held at the Verdant Community Wellness Center at 4710 196th St. S.W. in Lynnwood. It is directly next to The Party Store and across from Fred Meyer.

This next event is a little further from home, but checks my favorite boxes 1. Free and 2. Learning disguised as pure fun. The Henry Art Museum on the UW campus holds events called ArtVenture and has another one this Sunday, March 1 from 1 to 3 p.m. Local artist Clyde Peterson will be there for “an afternoon of stop-motion animation in which we’ll use everyday art supplies to explore what lurks within.” Kids can drop in to design a paper puppet based on their “inner creature” and then give it life on the big screen through the magic of animation.

We have been to so many of the ArtVentures and have both made and seen new and interesting art. Last year, we saw Petersen’s exhibit at the Bellevue Art Museum where he made a full vehicle out of cardboard. It was so great we ended up bringing the our in-laws back during their visit so we could all see it. For more information on this free event and pre-registration you can visit HenryArt.org

— By Jennifer Marx