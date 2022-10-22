Playtime: Storybook Theater comes to Edmonds, plus Dia de los Muertos drawing class

After being thrilled it finally rained, moving the smoke out of our area, it didn’t take long to remember what it’s like to navigate daily activities when it’s wet out. School pick-up took longer than it did before, and the school dance I just did the drop-off carpool for required jackets and even an umbrella. I don’t mind it and look forward to this time of year, but if you’re looking to burn off some pre-nap energy or have a small athlete to cheer on, things look a lot different this weekend.

The StoryBook Theater troupe from Kirkland is presenting Hansel and Gretel at Edmonds’ Driftwood Players Theater Sunday, Oct. 23 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Each 55-minute performance features “original, interactive musicals written especially for 3-10 year olds and their families.” The “their families” in that description was always me when we went, beyond the excitement of being in a theater, something about a show for kids really hits the spot. This musical focuses on the “squabbling” siblings who take a trip into the forest and must learn about the importance of working together. Tickets are $15 and available online at storybooktheater.org/hansel-gretel.

With Dia de los Muertos coming up Nov. 2, Sno-Isle Libraries is sponsoring an online art event featuring Amaranta Ibarra-Sandys, creative director of ArtMaranth School, at 4 p.m. Oct. 26. Registration is required, with plenty of spaces left, for Dia de los Muertos: Drawing Catrina Skulls/Dibujando Catrina. Participants will “learn how to draw a traditional Catrina or Calaca, applying elements of art such as symmetry, textures and geometrical shapes to personalize your own Catrina.” There will also be a discussion on where Día de Muertos comes from and how it is celebrated. For more information, registration, and a list of supplies for the project, you can click here.

On Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 6 p.m., Sno-Isle is presenting Wolves of the Northwest. This Northwest-focused online event is presented by Faye Peebles, education coordinator at Wolf Haven International. Wolves have returned to the Pacific Northwest after a long absence and this event will answer questions about where they live, how they are surviving and how they affect the people of the Northwest. Wolf Haven is a sanctuary whose mission is “to conserve and protect wolves and their habitat.” We took a trip to Wolf Haven to celebrate one of our kid’s birthdays and it was a great day. We stood in the absolute pouring rain fearing that we wouldn’t see one wolf before we found out that the Wolf Haven residents were thrilled with the weather and roaming about their enclosures. All four of us would recommend it. You can find more information and registration for Wolves of the Northwest here.

While unrelated to rainy day activities and library offerings and a testament to the changing views brought on by your firstborn getting emails from colleges, I am excited to share an opportunity for an internship. Girls on the Run of Snohomish County is looking for two program interns for their Spring 2023 season. This paid internship is intended for someone pursuing a college-level degree of any type. I scanned the listing and the responsibilities look both educational and fun. You can find more information about this opportunity at www.GirlsontheRunSnoCo.org/News.

— By Jennifer Marx

Jen Marx, an Edmonds mom of two boys, is always looking for a fun place to take the kids that makes them tired enough to go to bed on time.