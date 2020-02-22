Playtime: Selfie Museum, try hockey for free, fish hatchery open house — and library events

Last week, we focused on fun options for teenagers and this brand new “selfie-ready” destination would have fit right in — or at least I think it would. As I enter this phase of parenting, all I really know is that the bar of what is fun/cool/acceptable moves frequently and without notice.

Earlier this month, the Seattle Selfie Museum opened in Post Alley, where you can also find another famous selfie spot, the Gum Wall. The museum, which is a “ton of cool Seattle Instagram spots” under one roof, welcomes you to “snap pictures of, touch, and experience” the attractions. While we haven’t hit the era of the ‘gram at our house yet — at least the kids haven’t — we do all love a good photo op. Like any location built to attract tourists, it is pricey to take the whole crew. A weekend adult ticket, which is 13 and older at the museum, is $34. Admission for those ages 5 to 12 is $22 and those 4 and under are free! For more information, you can visit SeattleSelfieMuseum.com.

Now for the rest of this week’s events, they’re mostly free and are all close to home. Saturday. Feb. 22 is USA Hockey’s Try Hockey For Free Day and you can participate at Olympic View Arena in Mountlake Terrace from 9:15 to 10:45 a.m. – it is across from Premera off of 220th. Seattle Junior Hockey Association is hosting this event that is “designed to provide kids, between the ages of 4 [and] 9, a completely free experience to try youth hockey.” There will be a limited amount of equipment is available to borrow, and coaches and older players will be on the ice to assist your child in learning the basics.”

The first time my oldest son tried hockey — he was 4 at the time — it was at an event like this one. A very patient young lady helped him learn how to stand up after he had fallen and he has played hockey ever since. For as much as I complain about the late practices, games in Bremerton, and spectating in places nicknamed “the meat locker,” we have all made long-term friends in the sport — plus, at least the temperature is predictable and it is always dry. For more information and to register for the event, you can go the SJHA’s customized Try Hockey for Free link at TryHockeyForFree.com/10581

This weekend, there are two events happening at the Edmonds Demo Garden/Willow Creek Hatchery, 95 Pine St. in Edmonds (just off Highway 104 on the way to the Edmonds ferry). The first, on Saturday, is a free open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with Hatchery Manager Brooke Skowyra. Everyone is welcome and you can learn more about this local hatchery and how it works. When my youngest was in the 4th grade, his class did a lot of work learning about salmon, including a field trip, watching some salmon grow and eventually releasing the salmon into Shell Creek. It was surprising to me what a big hit the subject was.

On Sunday, Feb. 23, from 1 to 3 p.m., you can attend Origin of the Species by Charles Darwin, with a special guest appearance by Charles Darwin to celebrate what would have been his 211th birthday, According to the event publicity, “Darwin will be joining us to talk about his life, his research and answer important questions like why are there so many species apparently related to other species and how did a man with little formal training produce a cohesive theory as to how biological species originated.” This event has limited seating with doors opening at 12:40 p.m. If we didn’t have the aforementioned hockey on our schedule, this is something we would be interested in!

For more information on both of these events, you can visit PilchuckAudubon.org.

The local libraries each have a different kid-friendly option on Saturday, Feb. 22!

At the Lynnwood library there is Cuentos en Español from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. You can head to the library and join special guest storyteller, Lupita, to hear stories, learn fingerplays and sing songs, all in Spanish. Children of all ages and languages are welcome.

¡Únase a nosotros y a nuestra narradora invitada, Lupita, para escuchar historias, aprender juegos con los dedos y cantar canciones, todo en español! Los niños y los cuidadores de todas las edades e idiomas son bienvenidos.

At the Edmonds Library, there is an all-ages Ready Readers: Family Storytime from 11 to 11:45 a.m. There will be funny stories, action songs, and creative activities will make you giggle and move while getting your little ones ready to read.

At the Mountlake Terrace Library, kids 8 to 12 can attend Building With Cupcakes from 1 to 2 p.m. You are invited to bring your creativity and building skills for a “different sort of cupcake challenge!” There is pre-registration for this event and as of Friday morning, there are still plenty of spots left! You can find the link for registration HERE and information on each of the library events at Sno-Isle.org.

— By Jennifer Marx