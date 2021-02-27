Playtime: School district COVID stats, International Women’s Day role models, Edmonds Center for Arts screening

During our most recent snowy weekend, I got a text from a neighbor that included a video of her two little ones playing in the snow wearing snowsuits that we had handed down to them that had been previously handed down to us, they were now on their third family. I find this kind of thing soothing in general, but even more so in quarantine which has upped my already bloated sense of nostalgia. It is just that being able to share clothes or “hacks”/tricks that I’ve learned or been handed down feels so good because I depend on that kind of thing from others, I mean have you had to pick classes for high school?!? How would anyone even know where to start.

I really just started typing to say that I made a reminder on my phone to buy sleds and a shovel this summer knowing that they’ll likely be less expensive. Sure, we won’t use them but every other year, future me will be happy we have them — though possibly not happy to have to store them.

This week, I have info on another COVID dashboard, an opportunity to hear Sue Bird in Edmonds virtually, opportunities to view or participate in the arts, and exactly zero WandaVision spoilers.

As someone who Googles “Covid Stats” every single day, I was happy to add a stop on my “what are the numbers today routine with the Edmonds School District’s COVID-19 Dashboard. Each Monday, the graph is updated with the number of “confirmed positive” COVID-19 cases. Also on the dashboard page is a link to the district’s COVID-19 Safety Handbook, Health Screening Form, and Daily Health Attestation Questions. You can find all of this information by visiting Edmonds.Wednet. edu.

The 3rd Annual Edmonds International Women’s Day will be celebrated over two days, March 7 and 8, with five “#ChoosetoChallenge” sessions. IWD, a “global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women,” was brought to Edmonds by Alicia Crank, fundraising professional and Edmonds Planning Board member. Edmonds International Women’s Day Saturday virtual sessions cover education, philanthropy, and mental health. Sunday’s Happy Hour and Keynote sessions involve many notable names in local sports including Mari Horita, vice president of community engagement and social impact for the Seattle Kraken; Amy Sprangers, senior vice president of revenue for the Seattle Seahawks; Dawn Trudeau, co-owner the Seattle Storm, and the Storm’s 4-time WNBA champion Sue Bird. What is so exciting to me about this event is the “If you can see it you can be it” opportunity for young women in our community. I can remember being my oldest son’s age and having a team member tell the group that she was going to grow up and be a professional basketball player and I thought “well, it is too bad we’ll never have that.” I couldn’t even picture it as something to dream for and I remember so specifically trying to imagine it. For the full line-up and to register for the FREE events you can visit AliciainEdmonds.com or Facebook.com/IWDEdmonds.

Another local option for great role models is Girls on the Run Snohomish County. GOTR, which “blends physical activity with skill development that enables girls to adapt to whatever comes their way.” GOTR opens registration for its spring 2021 season on Monday, March 1! This season there will be in-person and virtual teams for Girls on the Run, which is for 3rd through 5th grades and Heart & Sole for 6th through 8th graders. Due to limited availability, teams “may fill fast.” GOTRSnoco has also teamed up with Boys and Girls Clubs to offer teams at many of their locations, including Edmonds and Alderwood, that are open to all. Volunteer coaches are still needed for many of the teams and coaches receive a discount of program registration. For more information and registration visit GirlsontheRunSnoCo.org.

The Edmonds Center for the Arts is offering a FREE virtual screening of Jabari Dreams of Freedom on Saturday, March 13 at 2 p.m. This critically acclaimed new play, recommended for family audiences third grade and up, is organized in honor of Black Lives Matter Month of Action and in partnership with Edmonds School District and Communities of Color Coalition’s Arts in Action event. As someone whose little ones were especially wiggly, I love the option to watch a play from home! The play will be followed by a Q&A with Jabari’s creative team, playwright Nambi E. Kelley and director Daniel Carlton. You can register for your free tickets HERE.

After seeing an Elephant and Piggie play years and years ago, I’ve been on the Seattle Children’s Theatre email list. I’ve seen fun drama classes and camps, but never really given them a second look due to the commute. The most recent email I got from them reminded me again that the options are much wider now with virtual classes. SCT’s Drama School Virtual Classes offer classes like Master Class: The Art of Drag, Improv or Sketch Comedy. Their Spring Break camps don’t line up with ESD, but some of the month long classes in April are later in the afternoon or when high school has let out. Registration opens on March 1 and can be found at SCT.org.

— By Jennifer Marx

Jen Marx, an Edmonds mom of two boys, is always looking for a fun place to take the kids that makes them tired enough to go to bed on time.