Playtime: Say ‘Santa’ — options for your yearly photo tradition

Let’s talk about Santa, baby! As a new mom, I was pretty set on having a yearly Santa picture with my kid(s). While I manage to get a Santa pic for each year, I would say not all of them were successful. When my youngest was 18 months and then 2.5, he wasn’t super into it and while he wasn’t crying in terror, he had a firm “no, thanks” expression on his face. A highlight of our Santa experience has been seeing “our” Santa each year at the Alderwood Mall; this particular Santa is now there starting at 3 p.m. each day, cutting back to half time a couple of years ago.

Last year, we ended up needing to go on an evening because we were about to leave town for a week, coming back in the real thick of it. I confidently assumed it would be 30 minute tops, and boy, was I wrong. It was, at the very least, an hour. Here’s the good news if you don’t want to wait for a long time: You can make a reservation. My kids have yet to let me forget that we need to do that this year, though even with the reservation, you do stand around for a few. Santa is there during mall hours, with a shift change at 3 p.m.. For more information and to make a reservation you can visit AlderwoodMall.com.

If the mall during the holidays isn’t for you, there are lots of other options for a visit and a picture with St. Nick. This Sunday, Dec. 2, 190 Sunset is having its annual Santa Brunch. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. you can eat brunch and grab a photo with Santa. The restaurant recommends making reservations to ensure you get a seat, and I recommend you get the French dip there any chance you can. For more information on190 Sunset’s Santa Brunch, visit TheMarket190Sunset.com.

Also on Sunday, Dec. 2, the American Legion Auxiliary is having its annual Santa Breakfast in Mountlake Terrace. You can visit Santa and “enjoy ham, eggs, pancakes, fruit and drinks” from 9 a.m. to noon at the American Legion Hall, 22909 56th Ave. W. The auxiliary will also hold its annual raffle and will be accepting donations of teen pajamas and footballs, basketballs and soccer balls for Holly House — a holiday gift-giving program for children in need. There is a fee for this event — $6 for adults and $4 for children ages 3 to 10 — with proceeds supporting auxiliary youth programs.

Sunday is a big day to show Santa your list with another local event, this time in Lynnwood.

Lynnwood-Alderwood Manor Heritage Association will host its Holiday Open House & Cookies with Santa from 1-4 p.m. in the cottage, 19903 Poplar Way, Lynnwood. Santa will be there for pictures, and cookies, but there will be no official photographer. Those in attendance will need to have their camera or phones for “capturing your family moment.” During this event, the historical buildings will be open in the park. For more information, call 425-775-4694, visit www.alderwood.org or Facebook at Alderwood Manor Heritage.

If you want to make a day of it, you can wrap all of the local festivities in downtown Edmonds — the trolley, the Holiday Market and the small business shopping — into your trip to get a picture with Santa. Canarino Gelato is home to Santa again this holiday season. Santa is in the shop on Fridays from 3 to 6 p.m., Saturdays noon to 6 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. The week before Christmas, Santa will be in each weekday for extra chances to hand off your list! While you can drop in if you like, you can also make a reservation at Facebook.com/EdmondsSanta.

Northwest African American Museum (NAAM), 2300 S Massachusetts St, Seattle, is letting the “holiday season begin with a visit from our Black Santa!” You can visit the museum and get your picture Dec. 9, 15 and 16 from 11:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m.. “While you wait, there will be a Santa writing station, hot cocoa and cider, art activities, and holiday movies to keep you in the holiday spirit.” There is a sitting fee of $10 for up to four people and $15 for five people or more.

If you visit on Dec. 8, they will be holding their first-ever NAAM Holiday Market as local small businesses offer unique holiday gifts. For more information on these events you can visit NAAMNW.org or find them on Facebook at Northwest African American Museum.

— By Jennifer Marx

Jen Marx, an Edmonds mom of two boys, is always looking for a fun place to take the kids that makes them tired enough to go to bed on time.