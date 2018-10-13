Playtime: Raptor presentation, Pumpkin Run and other kid-friendly events

This week, in an effort to manage the school paper-fueled chaos on my counter, I took a solo trip to The Container Store in Bellevue. The Container Store is intoxicating as the range of products — which promise possibilities of being one of those everything-in-its-place people — are stacked in different colors and materials on shelves higher than one can reach (in the same way you picture your post-lottery life after you buy the ticket).

But I digress. When I was moving things around on the counter, I came across that cookbook that shows you how to hide vegetables in kids’ food. That book has been hiding in plain sight as evidenced by the dust atop the unopened pages. While I haven’t made any of those recipes in a while, I think that I often use the whole vegetables-disguised-as-something-delicious method in other non-food-related situations, adding in healthy, educational, or otherwise unexciting events that are cleverly disguised as kids menu-level fun. To be fair, sometimes things are a little light or a little heavy on the “good for you portion” and I’m just “selling” them on the good parts so the kids learn something cool or, more importantly, tire themselves out.

The library is often very good on the fun/educational scale. A good example of an event that is always a big hit with my kids, is Raptors In The Library. On Saturday, Oct. 27 at 2 p.m., the Mountlake Terrace Library and Sarvey Wildlife Center invite you to “get up close and personal with a variety of liver raptors such as eagles, falcons and owls.” This is an all-ages event, though in my experience, those in attendance will need to be able to be a bit quiet. For more information you can contact the Mountlake Terrace Library at 425-776-8722.

The place where I found out about this event is Edmonds School District Community eFliers. These are things submitted to the district for distribution that they do not sponsor or endorse, and “promote or contain information regarding an activity or event of possible educational, social, or recreational value or benefit to students in the district.” You can find local sports, camps, youth organizations, or community events. Another great option I saw today is the Move 60! Pumpkin Fun Run. On Thursday, Oct 25 at 4 p.m., students from kindergarten through 6th grade can participate in this “fun, free event to promote running, walking, and healthy exercise.” Runners will meet in the Edmonds-Woodway High School stadium on the track for the event, where all participants will get a ribbon for finishing. My kids did this event a couple of years ago and I was happy that they split the age groups up and customized the lengths for each group. You can find the registration form HERE and for more information you can contact Jenni McCloughan at 425-431-3029 or Jennie Hershey at 425-431-3312.

The Verdant Health Commission calendar has a lot of great event options, and I found info on a fun, family activity. On Oct. 21, there are three local Bike2Health Family Rides put on by the Cascade Bicycle Club, with support from the Verdant Health Commission and the participating cities. There will be a family ride in Mountlake Terrace from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Ballinger Playfield, 23000 Lakeview Dr., in Lynnwood from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at South Lynnwood Park, 20915 61st Ave. W. and one in Edmonds from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Edmonds City Park, 600 3rd Ave. S.

From the Verdant website: “The whole family is invited to participate in exploring local neighborhood routes and destinations. These rides emphasize safety, fun, and learning to be a predictable rider while navigating around common destinations.”

These rides are intended for those who already know how to ride a bike and not for the riders in your family who are still learning. Though the event is free, pre-registration is required for this event. To register and get more information on the route and what to expect, you can head to Cascade.org/Bike2Health.

— By Jennifer Marx

Jen Marx, an Edmonds mom of two boys, is always looking for a fun place to take the kids that makes them tired enough to go to bed on time.