Playtime: Prepare to laugh at Edmonds Comedy Night, plus fun options for tweens and teens

A couple of years ago at Edmonds Comedy Night, when we freely shared aerosols, either carefree from lack of knowledge or carefree from the generous pour at Edmonds Center for the Arts, Kermet Apio — local parent, comedian, host and co-founder of the event — made a joke about his daughter injuring herself rolling her eyes at him. Now in my experience, nothing prepares you for having teenagers (I did not have them at that time), though finding ways to laugh about it does. I certainly don’t have anything revolutionary to add to the conversation about parenting teenagers.

I now know it’s tricky and can be heavy and also confusing that someone who once couldn’t live without you seems surprised when you know anything at all. I also know that there are great parts to it that I didn’t forecast. I don’t think I can expound on that too much cause, you know, #teens, but I do know that mine make me laugh and teach me a lot about life while updating my language and viewpoints. Mine also definitely roll their eyes…

Edmonds Comedy Night is returning! The live event will be held at Edmonds Center for the Arts on Friday, Feb. 18 and Saturday, Feb. 19. A “Living Room Laugh Pass” will allow those at home to watch Saturday’s performance. This event was born from parents — Kermet Apio and Steve’s Plumbing co-owner Rachel Egner — working to upgrade their school’s playground and has grown to send funds throughout the district. While that part is great, this event has been fun every single time I’ve attended. The comedians are funny, it’s great to run into your friends (last time we went we saw our next-door neighbors and I think maybe my eye doctor?), and as always, the pour at ECA is so generous. I’ve been a huge fan of standup comedy since I was a teenager and this show never disappoints;when they booked Jackie Kashian, I about died. You can buy tickets and learn more about the Living Room Laugh Pass at EdmondsComedyNight.com and ec4arts.org.

While in the area, I went to the Mukilteo Library this week both to drop off my ballot and take the opportunity to check it out. It had high ceilings, a blind date with a book display (books were wrapped with notes on the outside), and I found an event I didn’t know about before from the YMCA. Those in 6th to 12th grade can participate in Electronic Sports, often called Esports, in-person at the Everett, Mill Creek and Stanwood-Camano branches. “Through the Y’s Esports program, youth are welcome to be who they are, excel at what they love, and develop the social, strategic and problem-solving skills necessary to grow into thriving adults all in a safe, moderated and inclusive environment.” The players meet twice a week and cover “health, strategy, careers, leadership and more” ending the season with a tournament. They play Rocket League and Super Smash Bros. and each player gets a jersey and their own PowerA Switch controller. For more information you can visit ymca-snoco.org.

I saw on MyEdmondsNews.com that Girls on the Run of Snohomish County is registering participants for their spring programs for those in third through eighth grades. Seventh and eighth graders are emerging or newly christened teenagers, but the program, which uses “research-based lessons that use discussions and running games to teach life skills,” also has junior coaching positions available for 16- to 18-year-old high school students. My oldest does some junior coaching in hockey and they find it rewarding and fun and I really appreciate the opportunity for both ice time and practice taking and giving instructions. Girls on the Run is also looking for volunteers for “several Edmonds, Everett, Lynnwood, Mukilteo and Mill Creek sites.” Volunteers don’t need any experience in running or coaching, just a commitment to two practices a week and some coach training ahead of the season! For more information and registration you can visit www.GirlsontheRunSnoCo.org.

Sno-Isle Libraries have a lot of options for teenagers. The Edmonds and Mukilteo branches have Teen sections with spaces for studying and reading. I’m sure others do too, but I have been to both of these. You can visit Sno-Isle.org/Teens to find books, resources for movies and tv shows, teen specific events, homework help, and online tutoring. There are four online events featured under the Events portion of the page. We talked about the first, Valentine Vampires, a primer on the human circulatory and cerebrovascular systems happening online on Valentine’s, last week. But coming up, there is a Middle Readers Book Group on Feb. 23, Into the Comic-Verse: A Comic Book Workshop on March 5, and Laughing Matters: Asian Americans, Comedy, and Inclusion on March 29.

— By Jennifer Marx

Jen Marx, an Edmonds mom of two boys, is always looking for a fun place to take the kids that makes them tired enough to go to bed on time.