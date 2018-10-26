Playtime: Pre-Halloween events start this weekend

Weekday Halloween is exhausting. If the rushing from work or cramming in dinner and homework doesn’t get you, the next day exhaustion/sugar crash might. I’ve always been a fan of getting the most out of a fun holiday with a good costume — If I’m being honest with myself, by “most” I’m talking about chances to take pictures — and pre-Halloween events really help out with that.

Also, pre-Halloween functions are usually on the weekend and that helps with the work day and school night deal, but doesn’t really address the weekend shifts or early hockey games. The good news is there are a lot of fun and mostly close-by things to do before our Wednesday Halloween this year.

Saturday, Oct. 27, PCC Edmonds is having a Zero-Waste Pumpkin Crafting event from 9 a.m. to noon. Kids 12 and under each get a small pumpkin to decorate with compostable craft supplies while adults get tips on how to incorporate the leftover pumpkin into dishes. While we’re on the subject of PCC, because they give kids free fruit with purchase, we have enjoyed sitting at the “bar” in the produce section and having a slice of pizza with the kids’ free fruit. For more information on this event you can visit PCCMarkets.com.

A pumpkin patch is a pretty great photo op in fall, though they can be a super dirty/mucky endeavor if the weather has been wet, and well, even if it hasn’t. Country Village in Bothell, 23718 Bothell-Everett Hwy, has an indoor patch open every day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Halloween. They have it decked out with cornstalks, straw bales, fancy gourds and tons of pumpkins. They also have a craft station there for pumpkin decorating if you aren’t into the whole pumpkin guts thing. You can find more information on the indoor pumpkin patch at CountryVillageBothell.com.

If dressing up is a family affair, and by family I’m talking about your dog(s), you can check out Dog-O-Ween at Bobcat Park in Brier. This Saturday, from 2 to 4 p.m., Brier’s 10th Annual Dog-O-Ween promises prizes, fun and “Canine Capers” as you and your dog can enter the judged Costume Parade. As Bobcat Park turns to “Bobdog” Park this weekend, parking will be available on Brier Road as well as at Jason’s Java. For more information on this event, check out the flyer the City of Brier made for Dog-O-Ween.

This weekend is the Friends of the Edmonds Library Annual Book Sale at the Frances Anderson Center! On Saturday at 11 a.m., during the sale, author Trisha Perez will be reading her book Stage Fright in the Frances Anderson Center Gym and “all are welcome.” Stage Fright, the story of Josie and her best friend, Bud, shows us that “we can leverage the power of a growth mindset to pursue greatness.” For more information on this event you can visit the Facebook event page.

My favorite pre-Halloween event is Trick or Treat on Seattle’s Alaskan Way waterfront. From noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 28 you can enjoy trick or treating at 20 participating businesses from the Ferry Terminal at Pier 52 down to Pier 67. The Seafair Pirates are typically there and, of course, you shouldn’t miss the Ivar’s clam handing out candy. It’s really a primo spot for great photos and the double bonus is, it’s still light. In all my years of going, it’s never been super busy and so no long lines for candy or big crowds to navigate. For more information you can visit their Facebook event page.

Halloween Trick-or-Treat Night in Edmonds Oct. 31 is the most popular local event by far. Per the Chamber of Commerce, “An estimated 5,000 spidermen, spooks, princesses, pumpkin heads, and their parents typically trek around town that evening to gather tons of treats.” There are costume contests for all ages, groups and dogs with a Flash Mob at the fountain at 6 p.m. Along with the fun, there is a chance to give back while you’re out, as the Nourishing Network is collecting food donations and Clothes for Kids are accepting clothing donations. There are always a ton of great costumes and it’s a great way to run into the Darth Vader to your Princess Leia. For more information you can check out the Chamber’s flyer or give them a call at 425-776-6711.

In Mountlake Terrace, the Mountlake Terrace Business Association is hosting its 10th annual community Halloween favorite Trunk R Treat from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31.

During the event, kids are invited to a safe and family-friendly trick or treat adventure around a local parking lot of decorated vehicles, with trunks open and full of candy. Trunk R Treat is held at the intersection of 56th Avenue West and 232nd Street Southwest.

— By Jennifer Marx

Jen Marx, an Edmonds mom of two boys, is always looking for a fun place to take the kids that makes them tired enough to go to bed on time.