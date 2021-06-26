Playtime: Places to chill, summer meals for kids, parks survey

Any heat wave brings out the “I had to walk to school, uphill both ways” in me. I had an infant during the heat wave of 2009 that you’re hearing about in the news this week — the hottest day on record was 103 degrees on July 29, 2009. Over the boring retellings, which I’ve since (mostly) curbed, I’ve forgotten the exact temperature IN our house. I do remember it was not far enough from the outdoor temp to be reasonable, as it was also 103 in Edmonds per Weather Underground.

In the heat before the big heat, I have cooled off sitting in a folding chair by the front doors of the Waterfront Center and standing on the first bridge in Yost Park off of Main Street at Olympic. We saw a parent and their three kids at that spot in Yost while we were there Friday. The cool breeze off the water moving under the bridge and the way it sounds — coupled with the bird-filled trees blocking out the sun — is hard to describe without hyperbole. There are local options to beat the heat with the kids, including spray parks and pools that are open this summer.

The City of Edmonds parks maintenance staff facilitated an early opening to the Hazel Miller spray park at City Park (600 3rd Ave. S.). While originally slated to start flowing on July 1, kids were able to enjoy the feature for the first time since 2019 on Friday, June 25. For the remainder of the summer, the spray park will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. There are also two spray parks in Lynnwood. One is at North Lynnwood Park, also affectionately known as “Dragon Park” due to one of its water features (18510 44th Ave. W.) and one at Daleway Park, which calls itself a “splash pad,”at 19015 64th Ave. W. Both are open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the summer.

Yost Pool in Edmonds requires reservations, which can be made HERE and there are indoor pools in the city of Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace also open for community use. In fact, I just got an email from Lynnwood saying that after a very popular sign-up period for swimming lessons, they have added more classes. If you originally didn’t find an option, they suggest you head to registration, which you can find HERE, to see the new options. The Edmonds School District Family Support Line will continue throughout the summer. Families in need of support can visit bit.ly/ESDFamilySupport. The line, which can also be reached at 425-431-1454, will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Over the summer, the Edmonds School District is continuing to support families, including continued Grab n Go Meals. Starting Monday, June 28, the times and locations for the meal pick-up can be found HERE. While some of the times and locations may differ, breakfast and lunch for seven days is still available with no paperwork or pre-orders for kids ages 1 to 18 at any location you choose.

The Foundation for Edmonds School District will also have a free summer meal program, Mondays through Thursdays this summer. Kids 1 to 18 are welcome at 4 different sites and will be provided breakfast and lunch, also with no registration required. The sites will offer child-friendly games and play with an instructor. For the locations, times and addresses of the four Lynnwood locations, you can visit FoundationESD.org.

While we’re talking about parks, the City of Edmonds would like you to fill out a survey as they “assess the community’s recreation needs.” They are beginning a “a community-led process to update its citywide Recreation, Parks and Open Space Plan (PROS Plan, for short)” and are asking questions to determine how to prioritize the projects. I just took the survey, which took me less than 10 minutes, and in hindsight I think it would have gone a little more quickly if I had thought more specifically ahead of time about what our family uses now and what we would like to see in the future. You can find the survey at bit.ly/EdmondsPROS-en.

— By Jennifer Marx

Jen Marx, an Edmonds mom of two boys, is always looking for a fun place to take the kids that makes them tired enough to go to bed on time.