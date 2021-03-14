Playtime: Lunch Doodles are back, plus summer camp registration, kids gardening and a dance party

Planning things for the summer feels as hard to comprehend as the anniversary of one year in a global pandemic. Information on both what options lie ahead and what we have already done seems to be showing up at the same time and feels dizzying. On the same day, I saw a social media post explaining that Lunch Doodles with Mo Willems, an early quarantine bright spot, would be back with Episode 00 to “mark a new beginning,” and I also got an email from the City of Lynnwood explaining that after one week of registration, Kamp Kookamonga was already 70% full. So let’s talk about both and some other local options for outdoors, entertainment and live high school sports.

On Monday, March 15 at 1 p.m., author of the Elephant and Piggie books, Mo Willems, will have an “exciting special episode” of Lunch Doodles, a series created to help kids and their families with activities during what was supposed to be a much shorter time away from school. The original 15 episodes and their related activities are still available if you are interested before the espisode airs. Willems would tell a story about one of his books or someone he’s met and have one to two activities to follow along with. We did a bunch of these together in early quarantine and it felt so good to have something light to look forward to. For more information and previously aired episodes, you can visit kennedy-center.org/mowillems.

I have always been one to register for camps very early on. This is not so much a sign of my overall preparedness and very much a sign of my anxious personality. While I am still as anxious as ever, I am much more hesitant to register for summer activities when the news of what’s next gets amended seemingly daily. Kamp Kookamonga, through the City of Lynnwood, does fill up faster and faster every year that we’ve registered (six or so summers ago), but when I read the email from Recreation Supervisor Kelly Schudde that the camp was already 70% full after one week, I was surprised at first. After a second thought, it makes a ton of sense. Kamp Kookamonga is well organized, has before and after care, and offers a variety of daily activities from art to sports to scooters to playground time. The email also explains that if a week you are interested in has a waitlist to definitely add your name as they “anticipate many changes to enrollment between now and summer.” I have had success on their waitlists in the past and cancellation is easy if needed (a $10 transaction fee is required.) If you are looking for more information or registration, please visit PlayLynnwood.com.

Welcoming high school students back to sports has been exciting for a lot of students and the people who love to watch them play. Even though attendance is limited, there are now online options to watch remotely. We do this for my son’s hockey and while it can be so fun to be there in person, it is warmer on the couch than at the rink. I saw a post just this week of a family gathered together to watch their student play via a live stream. The Edmonds School District has provided a web page that links to each of the high schools’ sports schedules and corresponding live streams. You can find that link HERE.

One of the best parts of my weekly Mom walk is right after we walk into Yost park and meet the first bridges — it’s past the Main Street entrance across from Olympic Avenue. The water running under the first bridge makes me think of the John Muir quote, “In every walk with nature one receives far more than he seeks.” I felt a similar feeling this week when my youngest son and I planted some crocuses I bought. We got to be outside together and get a little dirty while planting something that is often the first sign of spring. It was a short task that helped us so much. With the Edmonds Kids Garden, kids can get some time outdoors and do some planting of their own. After the success of the first Edmonds Kids Garden last month at Krukeberg Botanic Garden, another event is scheduled for March 20-21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. This event, which is first-come, first-served and is free to Edmonds and Shoreline-area youth and their families, includes a scavenger hunt and a take-home kit of “all the materials you need to grow a leprechaun’s favorite food, spring strawberries, in your very own home!” For more information you can visit Kruckeberg.org/Edmonds-Kids-Garden/

If you’re still looking for some fun indoors, Edmonds Center for the Arts is hosting Kidstock! @ Home: Dani’s Dance Party. This free, interactive live-streamed dance party, held Saturday, March 20 at 10:30 a.m., is for “movers and dance lovers of all ages and abilities.” This event will be hosted by Seattle-based artist Dani Tirrell who will guide you through movement based on Black social dance that has its origins in American culture traced back to enslaved African people. ECA asks that you register for one ticket per household and they will send the link for viewing in an email 24 hours prior to the event. For information and registration for Dani’s Dance Party and future Kidstock! @ Home events, you can head to EC4Arts.org.

— By Jennifer Marx

Jen Marx, an Edmonds mom of two boys, is always looking for a fun place to take the kids that makes them tired enough to go to bed on time.