Playtime: Locations for summer meal pickups, Juneteenth events, library update, Girls on Run activities

This week, I got a phone call from a librarian from the Edmonds Sno-Isle branch. It was, frankly, thrilling. A hold I made back in March was ready for me to come and pick up and I could drop off any library books I had at home during the library’s amended hours — Monday and Tuesday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays 1 to 5 p.m. Just that day I had muttered under my breath while walking down the hall at home, “I miss the library,” and I do, unironically. We rely on the library, especially as parents of a student with dyslexia.

We use audio books, often the CD versions, to go along with assigned titles, graphic novels that are easier for him to read, and I find a lot of events I share in this column there. Sno-Isle libraries started a contact-free “soft launch” on June 15, filling existing borrowing requests made before they closed in March. They have also started accepting book returns outside the front entrance during business hours, returned books will be “quarantined for at least 72 hours per CDC guidelines.” Full contract-free service will be available starting Monday, June 22 with details posted on Sno-Isle.org Friday, June 19.

As we wait for the libraries to safely open to customers, there are still many avenues to get books, movies and tv shows, and resources digitally — including a curated list of anti-racism resources, some of which are instant access titles.

The Edmonds School District announced this week that summer meals would be available starting June 29 at 18 locations — daily Grab and Go Meals are still available until June 26 at the current 27 locations. Meals are available for all children ages 1 through 18 without any paperwork or registration; breakfast and lunch kits with enough food for seven days will be passed out Monday through Thursday and “all sites have vegetarian, pork-free [and] peanut-free options.” Home deliveries will end on the 26; however, if you are unable to get to one of the locations, you can reach out to the district family support team at 425-431-1454. For all of the Grab and Go Meal info one one page, including locations and times, you can head to edmonds.wednet.edu.

This week the Edmonds School District invites you to join them in “honor of Juneteenth for a week of education and action around Black freedom from slavery and the ongoing Black struggle for freedom.” They have multiple events, a link to a list of books and resources around Juneteenth and anti-racism for all ages, and a district survey on what students “need to feel more freedom” in their educational experience. Let’s start with Storytime. Every day this week at noon, on the Edmonds School District Facebook page, a staff member has been participating in a virtual storytime, reading aloud to students. If you missed any of these lunch time stories, you can head to Facebook.com/EdmondsSchools.

The Black Student Unions at Edmonds School District high schools have collaborated to sponsor a Juneteenth Day of Action, education and solidarity on Friday, June 19. It will start with the Black Student Union Juneteenth March starting at College Place Middle School, on 208th Street Southwest off 76th in Lynnwood. Starting at 10 a.m., attendees can arrive to make posters with the march starting at 11 a.m., with the reminder to bring supplies and masks.

After the march at noon, attendees are “encouraged on their own to shop Black-owned businesses, read Black authors, boost Black voices on social media, dance to Black music, and recite Black poetry.” At 7 p.m. on the 19th, you can join the Black Student Union and EAACH (Equity Alliance for Achievement), for a community candlelight vigil for Black lives at Meadowdale High School, on 168th Street Southwest, Lynnwood. Attendees are asked to maintain social distancing and masks, gloves and hand sanitizer will be provided.

On the Juneteenth page, the district says that “Our schools and classrooms should be spaces where students feel free — free to explore, free to make mistakes, free to try new things, free to be curious” and offers a survey asking students to let them know what they “need to feel more freedom in your educational experience.” You can find the survey HERE. They wrap the page up by offering “a list of books and resources around Juneteenth and anti-racism for all ages” which you can find HERE. For more information on the Juneteenth week of action and education you can head to Edmonds.Wednet.Edu.

Girls on the Run of Snohomish County, which is offered at 45 sites and has served over 1,600 participants since 2015, wasn’t able to host its spring season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After the change in plans, GOTR amended its season-end fundraiser and 5k and is now unveiling a new set of 50 activities to “keep girls ages 8 to 11 active and healthy.” The Power Up Activity Kit is full of activities to fuel girls’ mind, body and spirit that emphasize the important connection between physical and emotional health. Each activity “helps girls learn important skills such as how to cope when things get difficult, demonstrate care for self and others, and practice positivity.” Megan Wolfe, Executive Director of Girls on the Run of Snohomish County, says that “providing girls with opportunities to develop empathy, build resiliency, and identify and understand their values, choices, and emotions, are important now more than ever before.”

The kit, is now available, includes: The Power Up Activity Book, an exclusive GRL PWR t-shirt, Physical Activity Training Plan, Completion Certificate, and a few other fun surprises. For more information or to purchase the activity kit, you can head to GirlsontheRunSnoCo.org.

As we adjust to the changes that come with entering Phase 2 in the Safe Start reopening in Washington, I read today that the dog park is open, and the the skate park and sport courts are open with group size limitations. This weekend, the City of Edmonds will close Main Street between 3rd and 6th to cars and open it up for pedestrians. Saturday, the pedestrian-friendly hours will be from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday, they will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The city is encouraging people to socially distance and wear a face covering as restaurants will move tables to sidewalks and parking lanes and retailers will move products outdoors. Mayor Mike Nelson said the businesses in other areas of Edmonds — such as Westgate, Five Corners and in the Highway 99 corridor — are also encouraged to move tables outside. Since this is a pilot program, the city has asked you to head to their Facebook page after the weekend to let them know if they should do it again, Facebook.com/CityofEdmonds.

— By Jennifer Marx

Jen Marx, an Edmonds mom of two boys, is always looking for a fun place to take the kids that makes them tired enough to go to bed on time.