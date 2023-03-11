Playtime: Korean drumming and T-ball, plus ‘Study Hall’ for those thinking about college

While going to all the typical corners of the internet I visit looking for stuff to do with the kids or specifically without the kids, I read that the Edmonds Hub is out of backpacks for secondary students (those in seventh grade and up). The Edmonds Hub opened in response to the pandemic as one way to support families experiencing homelessness. The hub offers a place to access academic support, internet access and meals as well as food pantry items, hygiene products, a laundry room and school supplies including backpacks.

I called the Edmonds Hub to confirm the information I read online and they told me that they are indeed looking for new or lightly used sturdy backpacks that will fit a Chromebook and support all of the school books that a secondary student might be expected to carry. The backpacks can be dropped off at the Edmonds Hub on Tuesdays or Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you would like to drop off a backpack or if you need assistance, the Hub can be reached at 425-431-3999 or at familysupport@edmonds.wednet.edu.

This week we’ve got free, local options for outdoor and after-school activities and Pacific Little League T-Ball!

The Edmonds School District is offering twice weekly Pungmul or Korean Drumming classes for secondary students at Mountlake Terrace High School. Campers who have been to Summer Music School in the Edmonds School District are likely familiar with this traditional Korean art. We know about it because my oldest son chose it as a SMS elective and eventually practiced with the group to then perform for Lynnwood’s Korean sister city, Damyang. This group was so much fun when we were involved and the drumming was collaborative, rhythmic and involved a lot of movement. Students and families who are interested in joining the Pungmul ensemble are encouraged to complete the Edmonds Pungmul Pae interest form or contact Matthew Benuska for more information.

Over the last couple of years, Meadowdale Beach Park has undergone some updating including an estuary restoration. Public access to the beach reopened in January and I’ve started seeing pictures roll in on social media including a very impressed friend. If you are trying to remember the location, it’s the hike with the steps on the way out! One of our favorite pictures of the kids when they were smaller is of them on this hike throwing rocks into the water on the way down to the beach, which now has much more comfortable access under the railroad by way of a new pedestrian walkway. There is also now a walkway over the estuary. If you haven’t had the chance to head down there yet, you can visit SnohomishCountyWA.gov and see shots from the Tulalip monitoring camera, which is “set up to monitor the long-term effects of the project on the estuary’s health and the movement of the beach from tidal and creek influences.”

I saw a post that Pacific Little League T-ball registration is open until March 15. PLL T-Ball is co-ed baseball for kids 5 and 6 years old, and the goal is to “teach players the fundamentals of hitting, fielding and throwing along with learning the basic rules of baseball.” Players hit the soft t-ball off of a tee with opportunities for a little coach pitch as the season progresses. Anytime we talk about our one and only true baseball season, we have to mention that our kindergarten teacher came out and did the coach pitch for the kids near the end of the season and then took a group picture with the team. It looks like the older divisions are already working on their teams, but there is still time for T-ball sign-ups! For more information and registration, you can visit PacificLittleLeague.com. Pacific Little League includes players who live or attend school in the Edmonds School District boundaries west of Highway 99. For players east of Highway 99, visit Alderwood Little League’s website for details on registration.

With a high school junior in the house and T-ball in the rear view mirror, there is a lot of talk about colleges, the SAT and all the existential “what do I even want to do with my life” stuff. I was excited when one of my favorite social media follows — vlogger and science commentator Hank Green — shared a resource he is involved with that explains certain college majors to students. Through something called Study Hall Fast Guides, found on YouTube, Green and others host videos like “What is Health Sciences?” or “Why Study Mass Communication?” I was very relieved to hear about this option because, among other things, I do not know what health sciences are. There are also videos on choosing the school for you, and options for applying to and paying for college.

I remembered that I had bookmarked that option when I saw that Sno-Isle Libraries is offering “Career Panel — Taking Your Art From Doodles to Level: Pro.” I am always excited when there are options for kids outside of the main sports and occupations. Plus, my kids seem to be friends with a lot of artsy kids, and we’ve seen a friend pivot to focus on their art and animation and another looking around to see where they would like to apply their art. This online class, held March 18 from 5-6 p.m., still has plenty of space left. The panel includes artists who make props, games and fantasy illustrations talking about their “journeys to success” and what they do on the job. For more information and registration, you can visit Sno-Isle.org.

— By Jennifer Marx

Jen Marx, an Edmonds mom of two boys, is always looking for a fun place to take the kids that makes them tired enough to go to bed on time.