Playtime: Kids Art Club, virtual library classes, winter recreation sign-ups

While the Playtime column is mainly about kids activities, options, and resources, I think it is safe to say the lens I see most of these things through now is for the adults. I can’t say if that has always been the case because I can’t remember the same amount these days and I have been doing this column for roughly nine years. As I skimmed through the options I’ve gathered this week, it became clear that my goal was what I would want to do or how I would like to get a breather or even something I’d like to remember.

I’m assuming it has to do with being a parent of teenagers meaning: 1. I am going to age out of this column soon, and 2. I’m feeling my age? For example I follow Steve Burns, Steve from Blue’s Clues, and has he posted a picture of him and Lavar Burton, what I noticed was what was around Mr. Burton’s neck. He had his sunglasses hanging off a necklace that had a loop charm for the side of your glasses to go through. This is a revelation for those of us who are always trying to find our reading glasses because we cannot see without them anymore or those of us who lose their sunglasses, just because.

I’ll share my Googling journey with you and if you are in the market, you can make your choices from there. The necklace Lavar Burton was wearing is from LA LOOP, has his name on the inside and is $250. It, of course, also looks great. I was able to find some options on Etsy priced for a person who loses things and additionally at Edmonds Vision Center while finishing up an appointment with one of my kids.

Alright…now let’s talk about local options for kid art and beverages for adults, plus local resources for books, crafts and online classes during the holiday break. Plus, more Edmonds options fit for a holiday movie.

On Sunday, Dec 12, kids ages 5 to 12 can participate in the once-a-month Kids’ Art Club at Brigid’s Bottleshop in Edmonds. This Artwise NW-led event, which is not a drop-off kind of thing, goes from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Registration is online at ArtwiseNW.com to pay and reserve your spot. Little artists can create something to bring home and make other artsy friends while the adults can grab a drink. You can also bring your lunch and stay awhile. You can find more information on this event, and further Kids’ Art Club dates, at ArtwiseNW.com and the Brigid’s Bottleshop’s Facebook page.

The last day of Wreath Walk Edmonds is Dec. 15, which is the date of December’s Art Walk Edmonds. The Art Walk, held from 5 to 8 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month, is a rain-or-shine activity where “galleries, merchants, neighbors and friends join in celebrating the arts and cultivating local vitality.” Wreath Walk, which is available each day until then, is where you can find artist-made wreaths on display that are also up for auction, hence the upcoming end date. These events, which call for a holiday movie “hot cocoa” while you do a “walk and talk,”, are the kind of free, fun, festive options I like to get the most out of a holiday season, which can fly by. For more information on both options and a convenient map of locations, you can visit ArtWalkEdmonds.com.

Lots of good stuff from Sno-Isle libraries is on deck for December. While the regular Edmonds Library still closed, they have a smaller set-up upstairs in the Plaza Room for holds, Storytimes, copies, printing, librarian help, our neighbor uses this for her library account on her Kindle, and more.

If you head to Sno-Isle.org and click on Events, you can pick an age range and location, including choosing online events only, to find options for free, local December activities. Besides the Storytime options, two online events caught my eye. Monday, Dec. 12 at 4 p.m., “teens and tweens are invited to de-stress with art materials” during Mindful Art. In this online program, artists will pay attention to what they see, hear, smell, and feel while they gently focus on their art using any medium they like. “It doesn’t matter what materials you use” as the focus of this mindful practice is “the process of noticing your thoughts and your senses as we make art together.” All artistic abilities are welcome to join the class which will be presented by Kathy Lynott of Frivolous Notions Art.

Getting Batty for Bats on Tuesday, Dec. 20 will happen virtually at 1 p.m. Bats Northwest will be presenting this program where “participants will come to understand the essential role of bats, recognize the vital place of bats in our environment and economy, and be inspired by bats’ remarkable attributes and invaluable contribution to our natural heritage.” We have seen this organization at Puget Sound Bird Fest, and my kids are always interested in their materials and information. For more information on these and all Sno-Isle libraries programs, visit Sno-Isle.org.

If the class setting isn’t for you, the Edmonds Library compiled a list of books for those that are looking to “entertain extra kiddos during holiday visits, celebrations, or school breaks” or just indoor activities during wet weather. With title suggestions including “I Am Never Bored,” “Crafting Calm,” and Totally Washi” (referencing crafts made with decorative tapes made with rice paper), there should be something for your crafting crew. You can find their suggestions on the Edmonds Library Facebook page.

It’s hard for me to be planning ahead this time of year because I want to enjoy it while it’s here and also so many things are so expensive around now, but I also want to stay the course and remember as much as possible. That is all to say, Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood’s respective Parks and Recreation have released their winter class options. You can find The Craze for Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace HERE and Lynnwood’s options on PlayLynnwood.com.

— By Jennifer Marx

Jen Marx, an Edmonds mom of two boys, is always looking for a fun place to take the kids that makes them tired enough to go to bed on time.