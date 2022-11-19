Playtime: Holiday activities for families, plus junior hockey and Move 60! options

Lately, I’ve had a pretty exaggerated sense of nostalgia. It could be kids barreling towards young adulthood, trying to manage the incredibly early pitch black or the news or social media or the news about social media, but either way, I have a real hankering for what feels cozy. Whether it be familiarity or simplicity, enough fleece to keep feeling my fingers, or trying to (sort of) keep Christmas out of Thanksgiving while still feeling festive, I am mostly into the elements of Hallmark/Lifetime movies right now.

Events with adorable names — see yjr Lynnwood Convention Center’s Jingle Bell Breakfast — little kids ice skating, a walk to check out wreaths made by artists, or just talking about the “gorgeous” weather while wearing so many layers is just hitting the spots.

Wreath Walk Edmonds 2022 debuted on Nov. 17 at Edmonds Art Walk. Now in its third year, Wreath Walk Edmonds is a “tradition of hanging original, artist-designed and decorated wreaths in select storefronts in downtown Edmonds during the holiday season.” There is a map available to find each of the wreaths, which are up for prizes and up for auction. In line with the idea of fun and inexpensive activities, I love the thought of taking the kids around to find their favorite wreath while enjoying a local treat and pretending you’re in a movie where one of the leads just happens to be Santa’s offspring. The wreaths will be on display until Dec. 15, when they will go home with their new owners. You can find more information, preview the wreaths, and get your map at ArtWalkEdmonds.com.

Then there’s Santa’s Mailbox at the Log Cabin Visitor Center in downtown Edmonds. As explained on EdmondsHolidays.com, “In this town, the letters to Santa get answered with a personal reply.” Letters to Santa dropped into Santa’s Mailbox, located at 120 5th Ave. N. in Edmonds, by Dec. 16 will receive a response from “the guy in red.” For more information on this and other holiday events — including the family favorite Holiday Tree Lighting Nov. 26 — you can visit EdmondsHolidays.com.

Named for a movie where the leading man wears a down vest and a lot of plaid, the Jingle Bell Breakfast and Craft Fair will be held at the Lynnwood Convention Center on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees will need tickets ($5 for adults and $2.50 for kids — plus fees) to enjoy the festive breakfast and other holiday treats, live music, crafts for kids, vendors and a chance to meet Santa. Starting at noon, the event is free — and you can still do crafts, visit the vendors and see Santa.

This event will also feature live music. The Midnights, an acapella group from Kamiak High School, and the Mountlake Terrace Jazz Combo will both be performing. For more information, you can visit ILoveLynnwood.com.

Winter beginner hockey begins Dec. 3 for Seattle Junior Hockey Association (SJHA). All interested kids ages 4-plus can register to join. SJHA invites you to “make new friends, make new memories” as players learn to skate and eventually hold a hockey stick. My oldest started hockey at 4 and while I could certainly give you a list of the downsides of hockey, I can also go on and on about how great it has been for all four of us. My oldest has made friends with his teammates, my youngest with the rink rats waiting on their sibs to finish practice, and the adults have made friends too. Certainly, the cold is now in the pro column, but it is always dry. This week we watched a lacrosse game at 37 degrees next to a lake where the bags for our chairs were covered in frost by the time we were done and the parents cheered when the whistle to end the game blew.

SJHA is also offering Late Start Hockey for those ages 10-plus. I love that they offer this option since it’s a great way to start with confidence. For more information and registration, you can visit SJHA.com/newtohockey

Move 60! — the Edmonds School District’s before- and after-school program where kids in grades 2 to 6 participate in fun activities on campus, opens registration for its winter session on Monday, Nov. 21. While this activity doesn’t necessarily fit in the wintery scene of a movie full of plaid and too much talk about cocoa, I do have nostalgic feelings about Move 60!. My youngest earned a bunch of the Move 60! charms for running laps during outdoor time at school and I love seeing the necklace, which still shows up now and then. This program is great for students who need to get their wiggles out after school or want activity, but don’t love sports. One of my kids was doing the school play and shared some space with Move 60! and I found it hard to look away from all of the highlights of a good field day, in particular the hula hoops. You can find registration packets, specifics for your school’s program and more at Edmonds.Wednet.edu.

— By Jennifer Marx

Jen Marx, an Edmonds mom of two boys, is always looking for a fun place to take the kids that makes them tired enough to go to bed on time.