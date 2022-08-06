Playtime: Help for families counting the days to kindergarten

On the way out of the Lynnwood Library, after picking up another round of holds, there was an adorable flier with a cartoon space shuttle and brightly-colored planets flying out of a wide open book that read “Countdown to Kindergarten: 100 Essential Picture Books.” Now the time leading up to kindergarten looks a bit different today than it did when my kids started, mainly because the Edmonds School District now offers Kindergarten Jump Start, a pre-kindergarten, transitional program that happens at each district elementary school.

The school district program is focused on “preparing your child for success in kindergarten – familiarizing your child with the school environment, the kindergarten teachers, and the daily schedule.” Students will tour the campus, experience outdoor play/recess, and be involved in typical kindergarten classroom activities. The district explains that this “fun, positive experience helps our kindergarten students become familiar with school before school begins” supporting students and families for a positive transition. In our case, I think this would have been incredibly beneficial for the first round of kindergarten to go through our house. I was so incredibly nervous though we had the most incredible teacher, met a lot of great friends and learned a whole lot.

This year’s Jump Start will be held at each of the district’s elementary schools Monday, Aug. 22, through Thursday, Aug. 25. For more information on Jump Start you can call the district office at 425-431-7000 or visit Edmonds.Wednet.Edu.

At the Lynnwood Library, which has a pretty great fish tank if you’re missing the Edmonds variety right now, the Countdown to Kindergarten flier was right next to a flier titled “Getting Ready for Kindergarten.” This flier lists digital resources, programs, and book recommendations for incoming kindergarteners including three titles about the first day of school – All Are Welcome by Alexandra Pendfold, The King of Kindergarten by Derrick Barnes, and The Pigeon Has to Go to School by Mo Willems.

After a quick search of Sno-Isle.org, it turns out all the information listed on the fliers is available online. The Getting Ready for Kindergarten page shares tips on school readiness, a Back to School Toolkit for all ages that even includes how to access their free tutoring service, and book recommendations galore. There are the first day recommendations, the list of the 100 essential picture books (which can also be found in the library — just “look for the “c2k” label,) and books about courage. The kindergarten resource page also lists online storytimes, which are offered for different age ranges. You can find those options here.

Due to the current Edmonds Library closure, the Sno-Isle Bookmobile has been outside the library on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Customers visiting the bookmobile can get a library card, browse the collection, return materials and connect with Sno-Isle Libraries staff and resources. The bookmobile also has upcoming stops at three Lynnwood locations: The Vantage Apartments, Somerset Village Apartments and Lincoln Way Apartments. You can find all of the bookmobile stops under the Events tab at Sno-Isle.org.

While we’re talking about community resources, I was so excited to read that the Community Transit Board of Directors unanimously approved free fares for youth 18 and younger, effective Sept. 1. Kids will be able to use all Community Transit Services free of charge “including buses, DART paratransit and vanpool, as well as other transit services in the region, such as light rail.” While an ORCA card is not mandatory, riders 13 and older are strongly encouraged to tap their ORCA card as it allows for “agencies to track ridership and facilitate compliance with state reporting requirements.” The ORCA transit agencies are working to provide school districts with additional ORCA cards though eventually all riders, youth and adults, will be able to tap their smartphones to board transit. More information is available at communitytransit.org/freeyouthtransitpass and myorca.com/youth-ride-free.

— By Jennifer Marx

Jen Marx, an Edmonds mom of two boys, is always looking for a fun place to take the kids that makes them tired enough to go to bed on time.