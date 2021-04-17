Playtime: Going back to school, parkour class, author event, try hockey for free

Do you remember your high school orientation? I remember parts of mine so vividly, in part because of the seriously dated outfit I wore, including a goofy hat, and that the school felt big and different. Secondary students in the Edmonds School District, 7th through 12th grades, who chose a hybrid schedule will return to school starting the week of April 19. This includes seventh graders and high school freshman, sans orientations, who may have never stepped into their schools before. Of course this is top of mind because I have a freshman student, and of course the whole hat thing. In my son’s canvas, there is a map of the school, which he has thankfully been to before, and a schedule of class times.

This week, I have Edmonds School District information on school lunches, both on campus and curbside pick up, a Special Education Info Night, and the deadline for student art for the yearly calendar. There is also a local parkour class, a popular author event via Sno-Isle Libraries and a chance to try hockey for FREE.

At the Return to School webinar we attended — virtually, of course — we learned that school lunches will be available to all students for FREE, breakfast as well. They are currently offering cold grab-and-go options for both meals and the full menu is available online at www.myschoolmenus.com/instance/189/district/213. Curbside pickup for the FREE Grab and Go meals is still available, though there are a couple of changes to the locations. You can find the locations and times on the Grab and Go page of Edmonds.Wednet.Edu.

On Wednesday, April 21, the Edmonds School District Special Services Department is offering Special Education Community Resources Information night. The theme of this event, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Zoom, is “Where Do We Go From Here? Thinking about Summer and Fall 2021.” I have attended some similar events and have always learned something. Being able to ask questions or even find the right person to answer your question can be a relief. The Zoom link is available via the Edmonds School District Calendar at Edmonds.Wednet.Edu/District_Calendar.

The deadline to submit student art for the 2021-22 Edmonds School District Calendar is April 22 at 5 pm. The district just put another call out to K -12 students encouraging them to submit one piece of art created during the 2020-21 school year. The artwork may make it into the calendar, but could also be selected for other ESD publications or social media posts. A student email or Gmail account is required for submission and families with multiple students must use a separate address for each student. If you have any additional questions, you can contact Barb Childs at ChildsBA@edmonds.wednet.edu and you can find the calendar submission form, with instructions included, HERE.

Edmonds Parks and Recreation is offering an eight-week Parkour class starting on Saturday, May 8 and there is still space in their all-ages class for those 4 to 12 years old. “In this class, children will safely learn to progress through the basic parkour movements of jumping, vaulting, climbing, swinging, balancing, and rolling.” I think we all know (or have) a kid this sounds perfect for, and I’m always excited to be able to share options for those who don’t find the most popular sports a fit. The sessions start with their “core movements like jumping, climbing, and crawling” while they explore the outdoors and play games. They explain that the class progressed to more “advanced” movements” as they learn how to navigate the courses with “speed, skill, and efficiency.” The class meets from 3 to 4:30 p.m. with half of the Saturdays taking place at City Park and the other half at Hickman Park. For more information and a quick video on some of the activities, you can visit tinyurl.com/EdmondsSummerParkour.

The next edition of Open Book via Sno-Isle Libraries will feature bestselling author and illustrator Kazu Kibuishi. On Saturday, April 24 from 4 to 5 p.m., Kibuishi — who is widely known for his graphic novel series Amulet — will discuss his current projects, plus he will offer a look into his studio and also do an art demonstration. You can visit the event page on Sno-Isle.org for the Zoom link or if you can’t make it at that time, the event will be available on the Sno-Isle Libraries YouTube channel for 30 days after it has been posted.

Seattle Junior Hockey Association is holding another Try Hockey Free Day at Olympicview Arena in Mountlake Terrace Saturday, April 24 from 1 to 2:30 pm. Kids can borrow gear and try hockey with some help! They will “have plenty of coaches on hand to provide your child the fun, safe, and exciting hockey environment [that] is standard practice at SJHA.” This is how both of my kids tried hockey for the first time and it was a light and low-pressure event.

For questions and a list of what you need to bring, visit SJHA.com/THFF.

— By Jennifer Marx

Jen Marx, an Edmonds mom of two boys, is always looking for a fun place to take the kids that makes them tired enough to go to bed on time.