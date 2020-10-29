Playtime: From drive-thru treats to drive-by displays, socially distant Halloween ideas for the family

Our Halloween routine has looked the same for so long, it’s safe to call it our Halloween tradition. We took pictures with the neighbors across the street, met a group of friends on Sunset Avenue in Edmonds, took a group picture, and knocked on doors while taking in the view, heading back on 2nd Avenue before we dispersed to our cars. As the years went on, it got easier to keep tabs on some of the littlest members, the costumes got more intricate or scary, and we added a trip to Dick’s Drive-In (on Highway 99 and 220th Street Southwest) for a free burger and an extra few minutes to hang out.

Each year on Halloween, Dick’s offers a free hamburger or cheeseburger to kids (13 and younger) in costume. Even with all of the changes, Dick’s is still offering the free burger this year. And if you are full of candy on Halloween night, we got the hot tip to put a Dick’s burger (not a deluxe) in a waffle iron, and it was an incredible way to warm one up.

While we are happy to do our part to stay safe and keep others safe as well, it is still sad to not be able to participate the way we would usually, and on a Saturday with clear, dry weather makes it sting even more. Thankfully there are some local ways to celebrate a socially distant Halloween.

The Edmonds Driftwood Players have set up a spooky photo op outside the Wade James Theatre at 950 Main St. The spooky figures can be seen on Main Street or reached just up the stairs by the entrance for your pictures. You can see other local photos by following the hashtag #edmondsdriftwoodplayershalloweenghoul. Each year, Shelly Simmons, the window designer for Sound Styles (100 5th Ave. N.), sets up a Halloween-themed window, which in years past has expanded to include Simmons herself. This year she will be “dressed to scare” for a “COVID safe drive-by.” Sound Styles is located on the northeast corner of the roundabout at 5th and Main in downtown Edmonds.

Even with the usual downtown trick-or-treat festivities cancelled, the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce is still holding an online costume contest. You can enter to win in categories like An Edmonds Kind of Hero, Pets, Family/Group, or different age ranges from 0 to 18-plus. Votes will be accepted through Oct. 30 and winners will be announced on Halloween. You can visit EdmondsChamber.com to enter and vote!

On Friday, Oct. 30 from 4 to 6 p.m., Edmonds Lutheran Church is sponsoring a drive-thru Trunk or Treat Halloween event. The church, located at 23525 84th Ave. W. in Edmonds, is having what they describe as a COVID-19 friendly event in the church parking lot, where everyone must wear a mask. (The City of Edmonds Twitter account, by the way, shared the Snohomish County Health District’s cute guide on mask wearing.) Costumes are encouraged, but not required, to enjoy the event. You can find more information about this event at Facebook.com/EdmondsLutheran.

The Mountlake Terrace Business Association has amended its yearly Trunk or Treat event. This year, there will be one drive-thru station behind Espresso Break Coffee stand on 56th Avenue West in MLT from 3 to 6 p.m. on the 31st. The business association says: “We will be decorated up, dressed up, masked up, and gloved up handing bags of candy to all the kids that stop by.” This year’s drive-thru event will also be collecting non-perishable food donations for the Mountlake Terrace Concern for Neighbors Food Bank. For more information, you can visit MLTBA.org.

— By Jennifer Marx

Jen Marx, an Edmonds mom of two boys, is always looking for a fun place to take the kids that makes them tired enough to go to bed on time.