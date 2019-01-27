Playtime: Feb. 2 Kidstock! plus Afterschool Magic Camp at Edmonds Center for Arts

The Edmonds Center for the Arts makes me think of a lot of different things: Indigo Girls concerts, Edmonds Comedy Night, their bar’s generous pour — which I have enjoyed at both events — and their facility. When my kids spent a week at an ECA summer camp a few years ago, I got to see more of the building than ever before, as the camp was in a classroom upstairs and their break time was in the gym. The following winter, after realizing we would get another chance to roam the halls and play in the gym, the kids and I went to Kidstock!.

Kidstock! — this year on Saturday, Feb. 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., is an annual, FREE family-friendly event held at ECA. This celebration of the arts, “the cornerstone of ECA’s programming for families,” will feature musical performances, theatre, arts education workshops, and activities for kids. The Main Stage schedule includes local kids band Recess Monkey, Alchemy Tap Project, UMO Ensemble, Ballet Folklórico de Tacoma and Alex Zerbe’s Zaniac Comedy Show.

There are many options because, as ECA says, “Kidstock! strives to engage children from a young age in diverse and exciting arts experiences.” In the Center Classroom throughout the day there will be Let’s Dance, an intergenerational hip-hop workshop with the Silver Kite Community Arts for all ages, and two separate Owl and Pussycat events for kids ages 2 to 5.

Kidstock! is commemorated each year by a button designed by a child at the previous year’s event. This year’s button was designed by 9-year-old Juan. If you want your child to have a chance at designing next year’s button, you can head to the Kidstock! 2020 Button Designing Station in the South Classroom at any time during Saturday’s event.

Between Main Stage events and interactive events in the classrooms, there is fun to be had in the gym, including bouncy houses, face-painting and family seating. You can also find food concessions in the lobby. For more information on Kidstock!, including a schedule of events, you can visit their Facebook Events page.

There are also other great events for families coming up at ECA. When I reached out to Gillian Jones, director of programming at ECA, about Kidstock!, she also recommended Red Firecrackers, “a beautiful show about about Chinese New Year for kids and families by the New York-based ensemble Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company.” This show is Feb. 23 at 11 a.m. and tickets are on sale now.

The other event that caught my eye was Afterschool Magic Camp. From Feb. 25 through March 1, kids can come to camp after school from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. as International Magician of the Year, Kevin Spencer teaches campers of all abilities to perform “incredible tricks” with everyday objects. The camp, which is described at “sensory-friendly and appropriate for students of all abilities,” is recommended for student 8 to 14. The show description says that students can “explore their curiosity, develop their magical creativity and discover new confidence, performing tricks with rubberbands, paperclips, money and even participate in a big illusion!” Camp will culminate with participants performing a live show for family and friends that is sure to “baffle and amaze.” Tuition for the week is $80, with scholarships available. For more information on this camp or the scholarship, you can contact Gillian Jones at [email protected] or 425-275-9483.

For more information or tickets for any event at the Edmonds Center for the Arts, you can visit ec4arts.org or call the box office at 425-275-9595.

— By Jennifer Marx

Jen Marx, an Edmonds mom of two boys, is always looking for a fun place to take the kids that makes them tired enough to go to bed on time.