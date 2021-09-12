Playtime: Family friendly Friday night lights, beginner hockey, Irish dancing

My first experience with “Friday Night Lights” as an adult was in 2006. It was a week of record-low temperatures while I was around 39 weeks pregnant. With little to no awareness of the goings on at Edmonds Stadium, I had just been admitted to what was then Stevens Hospital to have my first baby. During my pitocin-fueled contractions I was doing my best to find a “focal point,” a suggestion made in my birthing class (though I maintain I use the breathing taught in that class more in parenting and life than I did that night) to manage the pain as I awaited my epidural. Being that I didn’t have something as a focal point – Lamaze.org suggests pictures of loved ones or your favorite beach or “whatever brings you peace and happiness when you gaze at it” — I used the lights at Edmonds Stadium.

While looking at the lights, I wondered if that would be the high school our new baby would eventually go to, (turns out it isn’t our home school, which is a phrase I’d not heard at that point) and if so what would that even be like?!? You know all the things you think about before you’re a parent that you could never possibly have the answers to, and besides, anything I dreamed up pales in comparison to what it is actually like in each way, for better or worse. Fast forward over 15 years to the first game of the school year on a Friday night, looking at the same lights at Edmonds Stadium to watch my once-impending arrival participate in the pep band, cheering on his high school football team — I was there, in part, because some of the drums went back and forth from the school to the stadium in the ol’ minivan.

I had not been to an Edmonds School District high school football game before, or really any other high school sports, because of the age of my kids and COVID cancellations. It was so much fun and in different ways for all of us. My high schooler enjoyed the time around his friends and in the band, my youngest son had a friend meet up with us there and they had fun watching the game, milling around and eating candy. I was in proud/relieved parent heaven, which I got to share with friends there to support the school and their friends. It was so nice to see the kids doing the things they like to do, especially after all that they have missed and the uncertainty of how things will look moving forward (Meadowdale, Lynnwood football programs cancel Friday night games).

If you are interested in something to do that is outside and also social, going to a high school sports event could be what you’re looking for. Mask wearing was required and being monitored/enforced while I was there. The concessions were open and selling hot dogs, cotton candy, popcorn and more, and the cheerleaders were leading the crowd and some were doing impressive gymnastics! My ticket was $6 and seniors and students with ASB cards get a discount. You can find the athletics schedules for each sport, even those they play on cold Fridays in January, on the district’s site: Edmonds.Wednet.Edu.

If your kids aren’t ready for the stadium yet, there are other options for sports for many different ages around town. Seattle Junior Hockey Association just posted that its fall beginner hockey season is about to start. Described as a “safe, fun, eight-week-long program,” it’s available for new players starting at 4 years old and includes a “late start” option for kids 10-plus. These sessions are all on Saturday mornings between 7 and 9:30 a.m. depending on your age at Olympic View Arena in Mountlake Terrace. While that’s early, it doesn’t overlap with homework or Sunday activities. We rented equipment for many of the beginning years of my oldest’s hockey seasons. It is a great option for when you aren’t sure if they’ll like it and when they’re growing too fast to keep up with new equipment. For registration and more information, you can visit SJHA.com/NewToHockey

Cascadia Art Museum has another Family Art Workshop on Saturday, Sept. 25 at 11 a.m. Visual artist Kathleen Moore will lead this free, virtual class for all ages as they learn how to draw and paint fall leaves. The workshop invite on the Cascadia site suggests having heavyweight multi-media paper or watercolor paper, watercolors in primary colors, and a pencil and eraser. They ask that you register for the class at CascadiaArtMuseum.org. The link to the event will be sent out to registrants one day ahead of the workshop. For questions you can email Lauren@cascadiaartmuseum.org or call 425.678.6530.

The Carroll-Henderson School, which focuses on “traditional, artistic, and competitive Irish dancing,” is expanding their Irish dancing offering to dancers ages 3 to 5 starting in their fall session, in a class called Ceili Cubs. To celebrate and give the young dancers a chance to give it a go, they are offering a free open dance class Monday, Sept. 13 from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Edmonds Masonic Lodge on Dayton Street, where their classes are held. This would be the time the class would be held weekly in the fall session, so it’s a great option if you wanted to try it on for size. For more information, you can visit CHIrishDance.com

— By Jennifer Marx

Jen Marx, an Edmonds mom of two boys, is always looking for a fun place to take the kids that makes them tired enough to go to bed on time.