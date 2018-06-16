Playtime: Even more free summer programs aimed at keeping kids active

Those of us with school-age kids are knee deep in Field Days, end-of-the-year parties, graduations and assemblies — and with those come the multiple emails and notes home. If you’re like me, you only get a portion of the fliers sent home and therefore live by the email when it comes to setting your calendar for events, no school days, or sending them in a backward clothes or wacky hair on the right day.

I have been far more diligent in the past weeks on those notes because my oldest is “graduating” the 6th grade and I don’t want to screw any of that up! In actually reading the full emails, as opposed to well-intentioned-click-with-intent-to-read-turned-quick-glance they usually get, I saw that one ended with the date of the first day of next school year. While this information is useful on many levels — child care, vacation arrangements, anxiety dreams — I was wholly unprepared to imagine it. The date is Sept. 5, if you’re interested.

Sure signs of summer are here with Saturday, June 16 marking the first day of the Edmonds Museum Summer Market, the extended version of the Garden Market. And the very popular Edmonds Arts Festival runs this whole weekend — this is good to remember for parking (I had forgotten and a trip to the library just took a lot longer than expected). Also, if you are planning on heading to one of these events, the other is right up/down the street. With one shortened week left of school, we have a ton of summer fun left, including resources for healthy and fun activities, plus back-to-school necessities.

Move 60! is offering a summer program including free lunch and then Move 60! games and activities. Starting June 25, students in the Edmonds School District can show up to South Lynnwood Park, 20915 61st Ave. W., Lynnwood, to eat and play Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.. This program, which will run until Aug. 23, is free, though paperwork will need to be completed to participate. This is a great option for drop-in activity without the commitment of a camp, and I know the Move 60! participants at my kids’ schools always look like they’re having a great time. If your kid loves field day, I would say Move 60! definitely seems to have that kind of feel. If you have any questions you can contact program coordinators Jenni McCloughan at [email protected] or Jennie Hershey at [email protected] — or visit their Facebook Events page HERE.

I’m always excited when there are opportunities for free, fun play after typical 9 to 5 workdays, and Verdant Health Commission and the City of Lynnwood have set up a great option. Meet Me at the Park, a chance for “free activities and fun,” will happen on three different Tuesdays at three different Lynnwood parks from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The event on July 10 will be at Wilcox Park, 5215 196th St. S.W., on July 17 it will be at South Lynnwood Park, 20915 61st Ave. W., and on July 24 will take place at Daleway Park, 19015 64th Ave. W. For more information on Meet Me at the Park, you can visit HealthyLynnwood.com or visit the Facebook Events page HERE.



On Aug. 23 from 6 to 8 p.m., the district is holding its Back to School Health and Resource Fair at Cedar Valley Community School, 19200 56th Ave. W. in Lynnwood. Attendees will get a backpack and school supplies and have the opportunity for a free haircut and free immunizations. Registration will also be available on site for free or reduced lunch…..

The district has 600 more student spots to fill and wants your help spreading the word. If you need the flyer or would like to share it, the flier contains the information in six different languages, you can find it HERE. While online registration is available at EdmondsBackToSchool.org until July 16, you can also register in-person at your child’s school until June 21, the last day of school. In addition, you can contact Sally Guzmán, Family and Community Engagement Specialist, directly at 425-431-4267.

— By Jennifer Marx Jen Marx, a mom of two boys, is always looking for a fun place to take the kids that makes them tired enough to go to bed on time. You can find her on Twitter trying to make sense of begging kids to ”just eat the mac n cheese”