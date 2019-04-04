Playtime: End-of-spring-break ideas and more

Spring break and when family come into town are two times we become tourists in the place we live. Being as we had family in town during the beginning of this spring break, we have visited a lot of local places we wouldn’t necessarily see on a regular ol’ weekday/weekend.

Since we were in Monroe for a lacrosse game, we took the family to Flower World in Maltby. Besides having pretty much any kind of flower/plant/grass/tree you could imagine, there is a small lake with a water feature, chickens, peacocks (even a mostly white one,) and a petting zoo easily accessed by crossing the street, with goats, more peacocks and chickens. There was also this pair of little lambs whose cuteness is impossible to express.

We saw the cherry blossoms at the University of Washington on a Sunday, along with easily 1,000 other people, but our friends went this week on a weekday and they said while still kind of busy, it was mostly students walking through. I think it is worth noting that on Sunday we were able to easily park in the parking garage off of 15th, near the Henry Art Gallery, for free.

My in-laws decided to take a trip north to see the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival when it started on April 1. There were fields and fields of daffodils in full bloom but the only tulips they saw open were at Roozengaarde’s. You can get the lastest from the festival’s Bloom Status or from Roozengaarde’s Bloom Map which both reflect what our family saw, daffodils on, tulips on their way. For more information on the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival, you can visit TulipFestival.org.

There are a lot of fun end-of-spring-break activities for kids happening locally including a free movie at the Edmonds Library, Storytime, craft activities, and some STEM library events for weekends to come.

The Edmond Library is wrapping up spring break with a movie matinee: The LEGO Batman Movie. Friday, April 5 at 2 p.m. you can head to the library for snacks and an all-ages, spring break showing of The LEGO Batman Movie, Rated PG. While this is a great resource for the obvious reasons — free, fun, gets kids into the library — it also comes without the pressure to stay if your kid gets bored or is too wiggly. There is no need to RSVP for this event.

When we saw the flyer for this movie at the library, I found some other great events for kids posted. There is a Tween STEAM Magnets & More event at the Edmonds Library on Saturday, April 13 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The flyer promises that kids aged 8 to 12 can “explore up to three amazing experiments with the MEGA-MAGNET Kits we provide.” There is no registration necessary for this event.

The last event in the Edmonds Library’s Exploring STEM Careers series is Sunday, April 28 from 2 to 3 p.m. with Geology: Earth’s Layers. Students in 1st through 5th grades can delve into the science of studying Earth itself by learning about the work of geologists, and constructing a model of the Earth’s layers. This event requires pre-registration, which you can find HERE, and there were two seats last I checked. For more information on any of these events you can visit Sno-Isle.org or call 425-771-1933.

Glazed and Amazed in downtown Edmonds has a Mommy and Me Storytime on Monday, April 8 at 10:30 a.m. for children ages 3 and up with an adult. According to their website, during storytime Kate will read Giraffes Can’t Dance to the children and their caregivers, and once the story is over they will make a project based off the story. They ask that your RSVP, which you can do easily online at GlazedandAmazed.com/classes.

While getting the info on the Storytime, I saw that there are fun options at Glazed and Amazed for this weekend. Saturday, April 6 is Clay Handprint Day, I called to get the details and they told me that you can come anytime on Saturday to make your Clay Handprint, which could be a good thing to do for Mother’s Day, and that if you wanted to do it at a certain time you could RSVP to reserve that time. Sunday, April 7 is Family Fun Day, where groups of two or more get 10 percent off. For more information, you can visit GlazedandAmazed.com or call them at 425-673-5474.

The Alderwood Barnes and Noble is having another edition of Storytime and Activities on Saturday, April 6 at 11 a.m. with the book “Family is Forever” featuring Sesame Street Character Julia. “When Julia’s beloved fuzzy friend Fluffster goes missing, everyone works together to find him, and by the end it is clear that when “family and friends stick together,” everyone is happy!” Julia is “a 4-year-old Sesame Street Muppet with autism” per SesameStreet.org, and in honor of Autism Acceptance Month, “Sesame Workshop launched new videos and materials featuring the family of Julia as part of its Sesame Street and Autism: See Amazing in All Children initiative.” To complement the new resources, which you can find at SesameStreet.org/Autism, HBO and PBS KIDS will premiere a Julia-focused Sesame Street episode on April 8. Those who attend the Barnes and Noble Storytime get a coupon for a discounted kids meal at their cafe. For more information you can call the Alderwood Barnes and Noble at 425-771-2220.

— By Jennifer Marx

Jen Marx, an Edmonds mom of two boys, is always looking for a fun place to take the kids that makes them tired enough to go to bed on time.