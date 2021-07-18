Playtime: Edmonds Library scavenger hunt, outdoor movies, Perrinville book group — and student jazz

A young reader and his family, including a few other kids, came into the Edmonds Library while I was there to pick up the Find It! Scavenger hunt flyer and as it turns out, renew my almost-expired library card. This young person said “Daddy, this is amazing,” motioning to all of the books in the kids’ section. I was feeling equally excited to be in the library, especially since the last time I went in, much less of the library was open.

While grabbing a few graphic novels for my youngest reader, I came across a To Do To Go: Preschool packet – This activity is called Finding Math: Shape Hunt! and was found on a table entering the kids section. I went to the front to renew my library card and got a copy of the scavenger hunt and one of the librarians told me that if you get stuck on any of the locations (all within a mile of the library), that the librarians would help you out. He showed me a list of clues posted on a bulletin board on the west wall near the bigger sized kids’ books. It feels like a bit of a confession to admit that I needed to utilize at least one of the clues in my guesses.

After the library, I made a quick visit to the Free Little Art Gallery at 623 Main St. in downtown Edmonds. (Read more here.) I am still waiting to find the piece of art that feels just right to take home. The gallery had a great portrait of someone who kind of looks like one of my sons and some art clearly done by a student artist that had surprise positive affirmations when unfolded. I visited ARTSpot Edmonds for a couple of pencils for my youngest and my niece and then got a whale-related thank you gift for my mom at The Papery because she took me on the Puget Sound Express while visiting. As a seasick person, I almost didn’t agree to go, but the over-the-counter pills did the trick, the trip was smooth and the whole experience was truly hard to put into words. I was having fun staying close to home especially since I’ve been spending a lot of time birding on the Eastside where there were reported sightings of a bird I’ve been trying to add to my life list — ok, one more sidebar, I found this bird, a green heron, in a wetland area behind the Northshore School District building in Bothell.

After missing last summer due to COVID-19 restrictions, Outdoor Movie Nites at Frances Anderson Center Playfield (700 Main St.) in Edmonds are back. On Friday, July 30 moviegoers can bring a blanket or lawn chair to watch Coco. Same goes for Friday, Aug. 6, when the movie will be The Sandlot. Both of these PG movies will be shown on a big inflatable screen and refreshments will be sold on location. Edmonds Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department is encouraging groups to socially distance from parties outside of their household. Also, I’ve found glow bracelets are a fun way to keep track of kids at events like these — in fact one Halloween we stowed one away in my youngest son’s costume chef’s hat so he had a lit-up beacon in a year where he was still what we called “a runner.” For more information, you can contact Edmonds Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Coordinator Kim Anderson at 425-771-0230 or Kim.Anderson@EdmondsWa.gov.

The Neverending Bookshop in Perrinville is holding their Sci-Fi/Fantasty Book Group in-person, Aug. 1 at 2 p.m., which will be the first time in 16 months. The group will discuss “The Girl Who Drank the Moon.” Author Kelly Barnhill answered a Good Reads question about the age group for this book and I loved the answer: “I wrote this with a fifth-grade reader in mind — but the cool thing about Middle Grade Fiction in general is that it allows for ”‘Big Tent Storytelling.” In other words, everyone is invited: little kids, big kids, teenagers, adults, old people. Everyone.” I called the shop pre-COVID to ask about one of these groups and was told that everyone is welcome, even though at that time, the attendees were I believe all adults. The Facebook Events page mirrors that thought, finishing the event’s explanation with “Feel free to join us!” I really enjoy this bookshop and bought many of our holiday gifts there including what is bound to become a yearly addition to ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, A Die Hard Christmas. For more information, you can visit TheNeverendingBookshop.com.

This summer, the Port of Edmonds is hosting Sea Jazz concerts at the Edmonds Marina. There will be performances by Edmonds-Woodway and Mountlake Terrace high schools, plus college graduate musicians. The concerts are held behind Anthony’s restaurants at Port of Edmonds Public Plaza, and seating includes a small grassy hill perfect for a blanket or the plaza where you are allowed to bring a lawn chair.

The Jazz Colony Big Band and Jams will be held on Wednesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. with Big Band practice from 4 to 5 p.m. and Jazz Colony Jams from 5 to 7 p.m. They run from July 14 through Aug. 25. The Sea Jazz Jam Sessions will be Fridays, July 30, Aug. 13 and 27, and Sept. 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. The local host jazz band starts at 6 p.m. and the jam session starts at 7 p.m. The Mountlake Terrace Jazz Combos will happen Tuesdays, Aug. 3, 17 and 31, from 5 to 7 p.m.

All of the Sea Jazz events are free, but tipping the musicians is encouraged. For more information, the Port of Edmonds Facebook page has separate links for each event.

— By Jennifer Marx

Jen Marx, an Edmonds mom of two boys, is always looking for a fun place to take the kids that makes them tired enough to go to bed on time.