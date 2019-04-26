Playtime: Children’s film fest, celebrating frogs, tour with school superintendent

According to my weather app, the next 10 days will have varying degrees of sun in them and as of today, I don’t see any rain in the forecast. This forecast of 10 days of sun/not rain is just the kind of thing that makes the next bout of rain so annoying. It’s not so much that I mind the rain, or even the gray, it’s that once you’ve had a beach day, it’s not as easy to go back to the waterproof setup one needs to watch a lacrosse game while standing in a puddle and getting rained on. This mostly-promised spurt of sunny days is typically the time where I’d post about fun stuff to do outside, but the events I’ve been waiting to tell you about for this weekend are all almost exclusively indoors. There are a lot of options for a lot of different ages this weekend, some fun, some educational, and all local.

On Saturday, Edmonds Center for the Arts is having its first collaboration with the Seattle Children’s Film Festival. As part of their Saturday Matinee Series, ECA is celebrating “Best of the Fest” starting at 11 a.m. I have seen a matinee at ECA and it was so much fun — it is such a unique mix of a beautiful building and a kid-friendly experience.

The first half of the this event is dedicated to animated film and is suitable for all ages. The second half of the day will be live action film aimed at children 8 and above. During the intermission, they will have a free family activity in the lobby, where kids will get to create their own animations. Tickets for this event are $6 for one movie or $10 for both or $2 Arts For Everyone tickets. To get your tickets, or to see if Arts For Everyone is for you, you can contact the ECA at 425-275-9595 or visit EC4Arts.org.

Edmonds Save the Frogs Day 2019 is this Sunday at the Willow Creek Hatchery from 1 to 3 p.m. with Edmonds resident and “Frog Lady.” Thayer Cueter. The Frog Lady will share her knowledge on our local frogs and their habitat and teach you how have to have a frog-friendly backyard. This event, in celebration of National Save the Frogs Day, will also give you information on how you can help save and support our native frogs, plus, she will be bringing some along for participants to meet. “The program, which will start in the hatchery education building, is free, though donations are “always appreciated.” If the weather stays nice, some of the event will take place outside. Parking is available on Pine Street though there is some parking in the Hatchery for those with mobility issues. For more information on this event or “Turtle Time” on May 19th, you can visit PilchuckAudubon.org.

I just saw a social media post from the Edmonds School District where Superintendent Kris McDuffy invites everyone to the Community Breakfast and School Tour May 1. Considering I’ve had some positive experiences with informational/get-to-know-you school-related events and one of the schools on the tour is our home school, I wanted to get some more information. The Community Breakfast isn’t like any of the district-based events I’ve attended. This event, which lasts from 9 a.m. to noon, starts with a few words from the superintendent at the District Office on 68th Avenue West in Lynnwood, next to Edmonds Community College. Then everyone, including the superintendent, will load onto a bus that will take them to breakfast and the tours of both Meadowdale High and Spruce Elementary. Those in attendance can come and learn about district goals and progress and according to the district announcement, “meet some of the remarkable educators and students doing great work in our school community.” While a RSVP isn’t required, it would be helpful so that they can get a count for the breakfast. For more information and to RSVP, you can call the district at 425-431-7000.

— By Jennifer Marx

Jen Marx, an Edmonds mom of two boys, is always looking for a fun place to take the kids that makes them tired enough to go to bed on time.