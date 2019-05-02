Playtime: Celebrate Star Wars, comic books, archaeology and more this weekend

There is so much stuff to do this weekend, it’s hard to know where to start. It’s less of a ‘What is there to do?’ weekend and more of a ‘How much can we fit in?’ kind of weekend.

The fun starts on Friday night at the Edmonds Historical Museum with their second Archaeology at Night from 5 to 8 p.m. This free event, open to all ages, will feature local, state, federal and professional archaeologists showcasing artifacts collected in the Puget Sound area while also offering artifact identification. While they aren’t giving value or authentications (ala Antiques Roadshow), they do invite you to bring a maximum of two items for educational artifact identification. Jason Cooper, cultural resources lead for WSDOT’s Northwest Region, said: “I really enjoyed solving questions surrounding items visitors brought in for identification — especially several fruit and vegetable jars.”

We have friends who are new to this side of Washington who are excited to learn more about the region. Given our recent viewings of the best two Indiana Jones movies — Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade — my kids are pretty excited to check out Archaeology at Night as well. For more information about this event, as well as the opening day of the Edmonds Museum Garden Market the following day, May 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., you can visit HistoricEdmonds.org.

While we’re at it and even though it’s mainly for the adults, when you are in downtown on Saturday for the market, 12 local downtown Edmonds businesses are celebrating Edmonds Localvore. There are special deals, gifts at each location when you spend $25 or more, and chances to win prizes!

The Watershed Fun Fair is happening from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Willow Creek Salmon and Education Center, located at 95 Pine Street. This annual events features “exhibits, games, nature crafts and activities especially for kids including fish feeding, face painting, demonstrations on recycling, stormwater, creating wildlife habitat, raingardens, tours of the native plant garden, natural yard care. . . and more!”

As always, the first 50 receive a free native plant to take home. This year there is live entertainment by the ImaginationBand, who is presenting an imaginative musical adventure from 1 to 1:45 p.m. Kids can sing and dance while using handheld instruments on “Sammy’s Magical Summer Garden Adventure,” and the entire day’s events are free! For more information you can contact Jennifer Leach at 425-771-0227 or [email protected].

Just half a mile down the road, there is a family drop-in workshop at the Cascadia Art Museum at 11 a.m to roughly 1 p.m. “Children, teens, parents and friends are welcome as we celebrate Mexican history and heritage by creating art related to the famous Mexican artist, Frida Kahlo.” The featured guest artist, Nilia Fajardo, has not only “constructed this delightful art project specifically for Cinco de Mayo at Cascadia Art Museum,” but she will share information about the “the life of Frida Kahlo and her contributions to Mexican art.” Those in attendance will be able to “create one or more images of Frida and design and cut out colorful and unique flowers to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.” There is no charge or pre-registration for this event, and young artists can take their work home to keep. For more information about this event you can call 425-336-4809 or visit www.cascadiaartmuseum.org.

The Edmonds Digital Learning Fair, also on the 4th, is from 10 a.m. to noon at Alderwood Middle Schoo in Lynnwood. While this event does include demos and hands-on activities for the kids by community groups including: Sno-Isle Libraries, Bricks 4 Kidz, and University of Washington’s Biomedical Engineering, Bioengineering & Computer Science & Engineering departments,” it also includes help Family Tech training for parents and guardians. You can learn how to use school resources like Skyward and Canvas, which are used for grades and assignments, report cards, and attendance information. I am almost all the way through my oldest’s first year of middle school, and I still have to ask him for help to use Canvas. There is also a chance to learn about online safety and tools, which I can see now after a year of having one student with a school-issued Chromebook full-time and another who has classroom access to one, is more important than ever. For more information you can reach the district at 425-431-7000.

This is one of the years where the calendar shows that Free Comic Book Day and Star Wars Day — May the Fourth Be With You — land on the same day. Free Comic Book Day allows you to visit a local comic book store and pick up one of the advertised free books. Locally, we have Subspace Comics between the Regal Cinema and H-Mart in Lynnwood, and A World of Collections: Games, Comics & Cards in Edmonds next to Ranch Market. My favorite local store, Phantom Zone Comics, moved north to the Everett Mall.

There are a couple of ways to celebrate Star Wars Day locally. The Edmonds Library is having a Star Wars Celebration on Saturday, May 4 from 1 to 5 p.m.. The event will include a photo booth, activities, food and a showing of Solo: A Star Wars Story (PG-13). I know this movie had mixed reviews, but we liked it. Cosplay is strongly encouraged for this event, which is likely true for any Star Wars-related event. For more information, you can visit the library’s Star Wars Celebration Facebook events page.

The Alderwood Barnes and Noble is having a LEGO Star Wars Event on Saturday at 2 p.m. “PM Star Wars fans can storm troop into stores for an afternoon of collaborative LEGO play and imagining a galaxy far, far away.” Kids can take a photo with a cool “standee” — read: Cardboard cutout — and if supplies last, an exclusive collectible poster. My oldest went to a similar Star Wars event at this location, though ages ago, and he had a great time and we have a picture of him there that I still love. You can find out more about the event on BarnesandNoble.com.

— By Jennifer Marx

Jen Marx, an Edmonds mom of two boys, is always looking for a fun place to take the kids that makes them tired enough to go to bed on time.