Playtime: Bring your questions to school reopening forums, plus upcoming camps and classes

“School shoes” were always something I was excited about as a kid and that excitement has continued to buying shoes with my kids ahead of their first day of school. It occurred to me as I breezed past the school supplies section of Target, I still don’t exactly know what we’ll need for this school year. While I’m not sure that there is an answer for that question — especially when the kid feet in our house are growing so fast and their learning environment also contains their socks drawer — the Edmonds School District has plans to answer some of our questions about the upcoming school year.

The district said it has scheduled upcoming community forums “as a result of our parents, guardians, students, staff and community members sharing their questions and concerns in the Reopening Edmonds Schools 2020 community forums we held in July.” I participated in two of these forums and the format was that those answering the questions were on camera and participants were able to submit questions electronically via a chatbox — with an option to submit anonymously. You can find the Zoom links to each meeting on the district’s online calendar. The dates, times and subjects are as follows:

Special Education

Tuesday, Aug. 18, 6-7 p.m.

Child care (Learn about the district’s work to provide options for families)

Wednesday, Aug. 19, 6-7 pm

Let’s talk all about middle school

Wednesday, Aug. 26, 6-7 p.m.

Let’s talk all about high school

Thursday, Aug. 27, 6-7 p.m.

Child care (Community providers will attend and share details about their programs)

Monday, Aug. 31, 6-7 p.m.

Technology

Tuesday, Sept. 1, 6-7 p.m.

All about kindergarten

Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, 6-7 p.m

Let’s talk about elementary school

Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, 6-7 p.m.

Student Health

Monday, Sept. 14, 6-7 p.m.

The district says it is working to provide live Spanish interpreters for each of the forums and also says each will be recorded and shareable online.

While we still have a few weeks of summer left, there are some options for camps — virtual and in-person — and two interesting virtual presentations.

This coming week. Edmonds Parks and Recreation is offering Discovery Outdoor Nature Camp daily from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at City Park in Edmonds. Campers 7 to 8 years old will “learn how to use the tools of plant and wildlife biologists to identify and understand the natural environment around us.” There will be games and crafts and a new nature theme each day. “Campers and staff will be required to follow social distancing protocols to ensure everyone stays safe and has fun!” I met a friend for a masked-up and socially distant hangout at City Park last week and I noticed how many different options there were for sun or shade and how you could be in an open field or under a tree — it was really beautiful. Edmonds Parks and Recreation says they have a couple of spots left for this camp, which will top out at nine campers and one leader. You can find more information and registration at RecZone.org.

After our fun time doing Harry Potter trivia via Sno-Isle libraries, I have had more of an eye out for online events we might enjoy together. While both of these events are all ages, they will likely cater to the older set. On Aug. 18, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., the Pacific Science Center is offering The Science Inside Climate Pledge Arena. This virtual event, which is free though there is a suggested donation of $10, will answer the question “What will it be like to attend a sporting event or a concert inside Climate Pledge Arena?” The former Key Arena will be the “first zero-carbon certified arena in the world” and those watching this event will find out just how that will work and what the fan experience will be like. This event requires advanced registration and a link to the livestream will be sent on the day of the presentation.

Pacific Science Center also has two upcoming Virtual Planetarium events. You can find more information and registration on their Facebook Events page or on PacificScienceCenter.org.

Monday, Aug. 17 from 7 to 8:30 p.m., the library is offering an interactive presentation Comic-Book Reality: Superheroes and the Power of Representation. The presentation will feature journalist and educator T. Andrew Wahl, who will explore “how everything from social movements to business concerns to changing demographics have impacted the reality seen in the pages of comics.” Wahl will show how comics, including Black Panther, Wonder Woman and Captain America, “shape the world we live in.” This event requires registration as well, which you can find HERE. If you register, you will receive a link to join the Zoom meeting by email the day of the event. For more information, you can visit Sno-Isle.org.

Skate Like a Girl is a great, local organization that found a way to still have skateboard camp this summer, with many weeks already sold out. Per their website SkateLikeaGirl.com, there are currently two weeks of their 2020 At-Home Skate Camp with slots open, the week of Aug. 17 for Queer and Trans Skaters and the week of Aug. 31 for skaters of all genders ages 5 to 17. This virtual camp will include a 30-minute circle time in the morning and afternoon plus instructional videos and counselor check-ins — each camper will need a skateboard, appropriate protective gear, and a way to log onto the meetings. For more information on their 2020 At-Home Skate Camp, you can visit SkateLikeaGirl.com/Camp.

Since last week, when we talked about Girls on the Run, they have shifted their previous Camp GOTR plans to a virtual eight-week program, where 3rd through 5th grade girls and coaches will meet twice a week for 40 minutes. The meetings will be spent “moving and being active as well as processing the social and emotional lesson of the day.”

The season will run from Oct. 13 to Nov. 30 and will culminate with a virtual 5K on Saturday, Dec. 5. The organization has reduced its typical program fee for this virtual offering, though participants will receive a “journal, program shirt, reusable water bottle, entry to the virtual Celebration 5K, race bib, and 5K finisher’s medal.” You can find more information on this program as well as Heart & Sole, their middle school option that had already planned for virtual lessons, at GirlsontheRunSnoCo.org. Registration for the program opens Sept. 1.

— By Jennifer Marx

Jen Marx, an Edmonds mom of two boys, is always looking for a fun place to take the kids that makes them tired enough to go to bed on time.