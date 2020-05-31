Playtime: Antiracism resources for families

On Saturday morning, Mountlake Terrace High School’s Facebook page shared a letter from Principal Greg Schellenberg to Mountlake Terrace High School students and community members. Schellenberg formally denounced the killings of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, adding “There is no room in the Mountlake Terrace community for racism, misogyny, bigotry and hatred.” Schellenberg closed by asking the MTHS community to “do your part to reject racism and work to ensure our community is a safe place for our students of color.”

There have been a lot of resources shared this week that address the “your part” portion for white parents and caretakers. In a post shared on multiple social media platforms this week, Sarah Sophie Flicker and Alyssa Klein created a document of anti-racism resources “intended to serve as a resource to white people and parents to deepen our anti-racism work.” You can find this list at bit.ly/ANTIRACISMRESOURCES. They link directly to “Resources for white parents to raise anti-racist children” including The Conscious Kid on Instagram, “Books to Read” including New York Times bestseller “So You Want To Talk About Race” by local author Ijeoma Oluo, and articles like 75 Things While People Can Do for Racial Justice. This list also includes movies/TV shows to watch, podcasts, articles and a list of organizations you can follow on social media.

If “antiracist” is new to your vocabulary, I found out on social media that there is a book that addresses it specifically, “How to Be An Antiracist” by Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, which is available at Sno-Isle.org. The book is linked in the Sno-Isle Libraries resource, which also mentions the Anti-Racism Project.

Per a post from the Friends of the Edmonds Library Instagram Page, Sno-Isle Libraries curated and “essential reading” list of available Anti-Racist Resources. They posted an image with four books available online from Sno-Isle.



On Wednesday, June 3 from 8 to 9 p.m., the Beverly Elementary School PTA is holding “ a socially distant, peaceful protest” to mourn George Floyd. All community members are invited to line 52nd Avenue West between 164th Avenue West (bordering St Timothy’s Church) and 148th Avenue West. Participants are asked to wear masks, bring family friendly signs and candles with lighters, lanterns or flashlights. The sidewalks will be marked with chalk to enable the participants to maintain social distancing guidelines. For more information on this event, you can visit the Facebook Events Page or contact Shawn Green at greenovation@hotmail.com.