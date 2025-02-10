Play with math at the Mountlake Terrace Library Feb 22.

Kids are invited to join the Seattle Universal Math Museum (SUMM) to play with math from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Mountlake Terrace Library.

AweSUMME Math Space features puzzles, games and other hand-on activities including math art projects and building materials.

The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

To contact Sno-Isle Libraries for questions online, click here.

To request a sign language interpreter, complete the online form or contact the Mountlake Terrace Library at least two weeks before the event.

Interpreters will be provided based on availability.