Play ball: Time to register for Alderwood Little League spring season

It’s time to register for the Alderwood Little League spring season.
The boundary for Alderwood Little League players is the portion of the Edmonds School District east of Highway 99.
To register, visit www.alderwoodlittleleague.com and look for the 2024 Registration tab on the top right of the page. Registering early helps the league prepare for the upcoming season.
