Play and Learn event for preschoolers at Mountlake Terrace Library Oct. 9

The Mountlake Terrace Library is hosting a Play and Learn event on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

Play and Learn offers engaging activities designed to foster children’s development. Groups are always free and open to children of all abilities, ages newborn to 5 years old.

All cultures and languages are welcome.

The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

For more information about the event, click here.