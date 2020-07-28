Plans underway for pop-up food pantry in Mountlake Terrace Aug. 7

A pop-up food pantry that has been operating in Lynnwood on Thursdays for the past several weeks is coming to Mountlake Terrace from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7 — and both those who need food and volunteers who want to help distribute it are welcome to participate.

The effort to bring the Volunteers of America of Western Washington (VOAWW) pop-up pantry to MLT Aug. 7 is being led by Mountlake Terrace City Councilmember Steve Woodard, although he is quick to point out there are many partners assisting with the event. Among them are Concern for Neighbors Food Bank, Cedarwood International Food Bank, MLT Senior Center, Creekside Church, MLT Foundation, Edmonds College Food Pantry (includes EC Service Learning students), the MLT Police Department, Farmer Frog, EastWest Food Rescue, Kindness Rocks MLT and South County Fire.

Woodard first heard about the VOAWW food pantry effort from the organization’s CEO, Steve Corsi, who said the goal was to ensure that no one in Snohomish County should go hungry. The organization has been helping to distribute additional food — packed by the National Guard — to local food banks as need has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the last few weeks, Woodard has been connecting with those in need on Facebook, asking if they could use food, and then picking up food boxes in Lynnwood and delivering them to MLT residents. Given the need, it made sense, he said, to also have a pop-up food pantry in Mountlake Terrace, and arrangements were made to have the VOAWW truck come to the city.

There will be drive-thru and walk-up options at the pop-up pantry — which will be located at the former Roger’s Marketplace site — now a temporary park and ride — at the west side of 57th Avenue West and 232nd Street Southwest. Social distancing protocols will be in place. Delivery service will also be offered to residents within the 98043 ZIP code who cannot get to the pantry.

In addition to the VOAWW supply of non-perishable items, the donated food includes fresh produce, thanks to a partnership with Farmer Frog and EastWest Food Rescue.

Woodard also said the plan is to distribute — along with the food — a list of helpful resources for citizens.

Anyone is welcome to take food on Aug. 7, regardless of whether you are an MLT resident, Woodard said — and you are welcome to take food for others in need as well.

For those who want to volunteer for the Aug. 7 event, there will be a training session via Zoom this Friday, July 31. Those who can’t attend that information session will be contacted separately, Woodard said.

You can sign up to volunteer here or to receive food deliveries here.