Planning for college topic of free presentation at MLT Library Oct. 19

College Planning: How Can You Prepare? is the topic of a free presentation from 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Mountlake Terrace Library.

The program is designed for families with students in grades 8-11.

By planning for college applications early, families and students can ensure they are prepared to be strong college applicants and scholarship recipients. Learn how to identify strong fit colleges, strengthen your student’s academic and extracurricular profile, and be stand-out candidates for scholarships. Andrea Main, of Main Education Consulting, will show you how to prepare using Sno-Isle Library resources and free online websites.

The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

