Planning Commission to continue review of Town Center Plan June 5

The Mountlake Terrace Planning Commission will continue its review and consideration of the Draft Town Center Subarea Plan at a special meeting on Wednesday, June 5, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Mountlake Terrace Interim City Hall (6100 219th St. S.W., Suite 220.)

Due to the Memorial Day holiday and scheduling conflicts, the May 28 Planning Commission meeting was cancelled. This special meeting is scheduled to keep the project on track.

The draft Town Center Plan will document current development trends and conditions, update the Town Center Plan vision, goals and policies and proposes to amend the Town Center boundary. Associated code amendments for zoning and design standards will also be adopted concurrently with the subarea plan.

The planning commission will hold a public hearing in the coming weeks and make a recommendation to the city council. It is anticipated the city council will begin its review of the updated Town Center Subarea Plan and related documents this summer. MLTnews will provide updates on those meetings.

For more information or questions about the Town Center planning process, contact Community and Economic Development Director Christy Osborn at [email protected].