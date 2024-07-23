Planet Fitness moving into former Rite Aid on Highway 99 in Edmonds

The building that was once home to the Edmonds Rite Aid store in the Highway 99 Ranch Market complex has a new tenant: Planet Fitness.

Construction is underway for the 22,000-square-foot fitness center, which is expected to open in October. According to a news release, the facility will offer amenities that include cardio machines and strength equipment, 30-Minute Express Circuit, locker rooms with showers, flat screen televisions, HydroMassage beds, massage chairs and tanning beds.

The Rite Aid store closed in September 2023

“Planet Fitness believes fitness is essential to our physical and mental health, and we are thrilled to invest in the Edmonds facility and bring our Judgement Free Zone to the community,” said Justin Drummond, president of Ohana Growth Partners (OGP), one of the largest franchise divisions of Planet Fitness. “We are confident our non-intimidating fitness experience will be appreciated by all fitness levels, including those who want to join a gym for the first time.”

Those who sign up at www.planetfitness.com/gyms/edmonds-wa to receive updates about the club, will be automatically entered to win a free one-year PF Black Card® membership – which includes the ability to bring a guest every day at no additional charge, access to all 2,500-plus Planet Fitness locations in all 50 states, as well as access to massage beds, chairs and tanning, among other benefits

The Edmonds club will be OGP’s 13th Planet Fitness location in the Seattle area. The group’s portfolio includes clubs in Bremerton, Burlington, Everett, Lacey, Lake Stevens, Marysville (Smokey Point), Mill Creek, Monroe, North Seattle, Oak Harbor, Olympia and Rainier Beach.

For more information about Planet Fitness Edmonds, visit www.planetfitness.com/gyms/edmonds-wa, call 425-648-2424 or email edmonds.wa@planetfitness.com.