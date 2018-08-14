Plan to manage aquatic vegetation on MLT city council work agenda Aug. 16

A review of a plan to manage invasive aquatic vegetation in Lake Ballinger is among the items on the Mountlake Terrace City Council’s work/study session agenda for Thurday, Aug. 16.

The council will also review a proposal to amend a professional services agreement between the city and ARC Architects to include master planning of the public gathering space/Town Center Park-Plaza concurrent with designing the new City Hall and addition to the existing police station.

And it will:

– Consider a request to annex into the city property at 3922 214th St. S.W.

– Hear an update on the Stormwater Comprehensive Plan.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Interim City Hall Council Chambers, 6100 219th St. S.W., Ste. 220. You can see the complete agenda here.