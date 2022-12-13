Plan for overnight lane and ramp closures due to light rail work

Sound Transit will close several ramps overnight this week as part of the ongoing Lynnwood Link light rail extension project. Drivers are advised to make plans to prepare for the following closures:

– The two right lanes of southbound I-5 between 220th Street Southwest and 228th Street Southwest will close from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. nightly Wednesday, Dec. 14, through the morning of Friday, Dec. 16.

The I-5 southbound on-ramp from 220th Street Southwest will close from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. nightly Wednesday, Dec. 14, through the morning of Friday, Dec. 16.